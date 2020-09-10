Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Washington “South” County.
As a reminder, those communities in Washington County are Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, New Shoreham (Block Island), Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Did we miss something or is there something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com
Friday, September 11
Things To Do
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Another Spring House Friday 5 to 8! at Spring House Hotel
- 6 pm – John Brazile at Ballard’s Beach Resort
- 6:40 pm – Julie Rhodes | Tyler-James Kelly
- 7 pm – Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio at The Contemporary Theater
- 8 pm – GUY FAWKES BONFIRE NIGHT PLAY at the Misquamicut Drive-In at Wuskenau Beach
- 8 pm – Rugburn Rathskeller Birthday Bash at Rathskeller Down Back
- 8 pm – STAND BY ME at the Misquamicut Drive-In
- 8 pm – The Goonies at the Misquamicut Drive-In
- 9 pm – Dance With DJ Don Dada at The Malted Barley
City & Government
- 9 am – The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees
- 3 pm – Narragansett Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – South Kingstown School Committee
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Saturday, September 12
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Annual Community Yard Sale at South Kingstown Parks & Recreation
- 10 am – Take & Make Crafts for Adults at Cross Mills Public Library
- 10 am – Cool Cars for Cats and Canines at 169 South County Trail, Exeter
- 10 am – Kids’ Take & Make Craft Kits at Cross Mills Public Library
- 10 am – Mermaid Mandala-Your Choice Pottery-Table for 2+-Sat, Sept 12, 10:00 am at Create Color Art Studio
- 12 pm – Sept Brewing Demonstration – Wet Hop Backyard Made IPA at Craft Brew Supplies
- 4:30 pm – BG @ George’s
- 5 pm – Bobby Keyes Trio | Evening Sky | Tom White Trio at Pump House Music
- 5 pm – Misquamicut Beach Cleanup
- 6 pm – Youveline’s Creations – Visual Art at Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery
- 7:30 pm – The Unknowns are back at Richmond Smoke!
- 7:30 pm – Movies For The Collective Conscience: Black Panther at The Collective
- 8 pm – Steve Smith Saturday Night at Rathskeller Down Back
- 8 pm – Beatles For Sale:Courthouse Center for the Arts (W. Kingston,RI)
- 8:55 pm – Martin Sexton at Musquamicut Drive-In Westerly RI
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Sunday, September 13
Things To Do
- 9 am – Fishermen’s Memorial State Park Farmers’ Market
- 4 pm – Oblivious Fools & Mystic Dead at Ninigret Park – 9/13/20 – Free
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Free To Read. Not Free To Produce.
What’s Up Newp is funded by businesses that choose to advertise with us and readers who choose to support us. 60-70% of our annual revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.