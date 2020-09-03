💌 Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Rhode Island? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there!
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Washington County.
As a reminder, those town in Washington County are Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, New Shoreham (Block Island), Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Friday, September 4
Things To Do
- Labor Day Weekend at Ballard’s on Block Island
- 9 am – AM Yoga (Bayside Studio)
- 5 pm to 11 pm – Rythym & Roots Online Broadcast Festival Fundraiser
- 5 pm – Four Bridges | Hollow Turtle | Saddle Up The Chicken at Pump House Music
- 5:30 pm – Wakefield Village Green Town Concert
- 7 pm – Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio at The Contemporary Theater
- 8 pm – GREASE MAIN LOT at the Misquamicut Drive-In
- 8:30 pm – TWP Projections: Narragansett Town Hall
City & Government
What’s Up Newp Live
- 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
Saturday, September 5
Things To Do
- Labor Day Weekend at Ballard’s on Block Island
- Chowder Fest at Langworthy Farm Winery
- 8:30 am – Coastal Growers Market at Casey Farm
- 9:30 am – Ladies Beginner Pistol (100) at The Preserve Academy
- 10 am – Kids’ Take & Make Craft Kits at Cross Mills Public Library
- 10 am – Take & Make Crafts for Adults at Cross MIlls Public Library
- 11 am – Craft Fair/Yard Sale at Ashaway RV Resort
- 12 pm – Cornhole Tournament at Ashaway RV Resort
- 1 pm to 11 pm – Rythym & Roots Online Broadcast Festival Fundraiser
- 1 pm – Shrubs, Tonics & Teas – New Date at Casey Farm
- 3:30 pm – Smug Honey at The Nordic
- 6 pm – Date Night / Friends Night Carriage Rides in Wickford
- 6 pm – 9/5/2020 6pm Fall 12×12 Square workshop $25 ladies night, only 10 seats available
- 6 pm – Paula Clare Band | Gary Cummings Band at Pump House music
- 7:30 pm – ALAINAS ALE HOUSE
- 7:30 pm – CMB LIVE at Richmond Smoke
- 8 pm – Felix Brown Band at Rathskeller Down Back
- 8 pm – HOMETOWN & JAWS Double Feature at the Misquamicut Drive-In
- 8 pm – Movie Night at the Pavilion at Ashaway RV Resort
City & Government
- 8 am – Weekapaug Fire District
- 8:30 am – Quonochontaug Central Beach Fire District – Long Range Planning Committee
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Sunday, September 6
Things To Do
- Labor Day Weekend at Ballard’s on Block Island
- Chowder Fest at Langworthy Farm Winery
- 9 am – Fishermen’s Memorial State Park Farmers’ Market
- 11 am – Craft Fair/Yard Sale at Ashaway RV Resort
- 11 am – East Avenue Plaza Outdoor Open House
- 1 pm to 11 pm – Rythym & Roots Online Broadcast Festival Fundraiser
- 2 pm – 1st Sunday of the month, outside, socially distanced, Old Time Jam.at South County Museum
- 3 pm – Candy Bar Bingo at Ashaway RV Resort
- 4 pm – Country Wild Band At the Rathskeller in Charlestown!
- 5:30 pm – Dan Moretti and Brazilia| Latin & Brazilian Jazz with Greg Abate at Pump House Music
- 6 pm – Wine & Paint on the Patio at The Contemporary Theater
- 8 pm – Country Wild Sunday at Rathskeller
- 8 pm – Movie Night at the Pavilion at Ashaway RV Resort
- 8:30 pm – The Edwards Twins LIVE at the Misquamicut Drive-In
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Monday, September 7
Things To Do
- Labor Day Weekend at Ballard’s on Block Island
- 3 pm – Poor Man’s Gibson Rescheduled at George’s of Galilee
- 6 pm – Live Music Monday Kalifornia Karl joins Rabbi Jack at Richmond Smoke
- 6 pm – Jazz with Clay Nordhill Group at The Contemporary Theater
- 8 pm – Neverending Story at the Misquamicut Drive-In
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
