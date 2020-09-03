💌 Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Rhode Island? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do across Rhode Island over this Labor Day Weekend, September 4th – 7th, 2020
Newport County
Includes Newport, Jamestown, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton.
Bristol County
Includes Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.
Washington County
Includes Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, New Shoreham (Block Island), North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Kent County
Includes Warwick, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.
Providence County
Includes Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, North Smithfield, Smithfield, and Scituate.
