💌 Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Rhode Island? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there!

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Providence County.

As a reminder, those communities in Providence County include Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, Scituate, and Smithfield.

Did we miss something or is there something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Friday, September 4

- Advertisement -

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

on our Facebook Page and website

1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Saturday, September 5

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

What’s Up Newp Live

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Sunday, September 6

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

What’s Up Newp Live

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Monday, September 7

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

What’s Up Newp Live

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Looking for something else? Check out what else is happening around the state below.