Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Providence County.
As a reminder, those communities in Providence County include Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, Scituate, and Smithfield.
Friday, September 4
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Between The Hawk and The Buzzard: New Sculptural Works by Nafis M. White at Providence City Hall
- 10:30 am – Storytime with Meaghan Mooney: Tilly Tails at Barrington Books
- 11 am – Children’s Readers Theater/Storytime at Washington Park Library
- 2:45 pm – Adventure Base Camp- Swimming Merit Badge
- 4 pm – Taller Sobre Sus Derechos Como Trabajador
- 4 pm – Keane’s Wood-Fired TAKE OUT at The Shop
- 5 pm – Food Truck Friday at Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village
- 6 pm – Rum Liners at Ted’s Stadium Kitchen and Pub
- 6:30 pm – Friday Night Hayrides at Franklin Farm
- 6:30 pm – Twilight River Cruises with Providence River Boat Company
- 6:30 pm – A Night of Zeppelin ~Back at Lou’s Cafe!
- 7 pm – Pat Halpin & The 351s at Strings Bar
- 7:30 pm – Vic Dibitetto at The Comedy Connection
- 8 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Black Duck Tavern at Black Duck Tavern
- 8 pm – Mystic Dead live at The Island
- 8 pm – The Stone Road Band with Nate Cozzolino and the Lost Arts at Dusk
- 8:30 pm – Pat Halpin Blues Duo at STrings Bar & Grill
- 9 pm –TWP Projections (And LIVE Performance!): Cranston City Hall
- 9 pm – Karaoke Fridays at Chan’s – Woonsocket
City & Government
Saturday, September 5
Things To Do
- 8 am – Broad St PVD Farmers Market
- 9 am – Scituate Farmers Market
- 10 am – Introduction to Musical Theatre I at Stadium Theare
- 12 pm – Guitarist Julio Amaro on Thayer Street
- 2 pm – Grand Opening All Phones Matter Cranston
- 3 pm – Mixed Magic Theatre 13th Annual Greatness of Gospel Concert – REDEMPTION
- 4 pm – Pop Up at Lops Brewing
- 4:30 pm – Taco Night at Miller’s
- 6 pm – Acoustic Duo @ Parma Ristorante Friday 6pm
- 6:30 pm – Phil Diiorio Duo at Strings Bar & Grill
- 7 pm – Counterfeit Cash At Fairlawn Golf Course
- 7 pm – Coastal Breeze at Paint and Vino
- 7 pm – The Noyz at The American Legion Post #85
- 7 pm – The Cosmic Factory 10 Year Anniversary Celebration! at Dusk
- 7:30 pm – Lou’s Cafe Presents 3 CAN JAM
- 8 pm – Karaoke and your requests at Helen’s Place
- 9 pm – Lainey Dionne with a Concert From Your Home
- 9 pm – Outcry Live at The Rooftop at Providence G
- 9 pm – Saturday Night Karaoke at Chan’s – Woonsocket at Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, September 6
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Yoga in Deerfield Park Series (Smithfield, RI)
- 10 am – PVD Flea Extended they September!
- 10 am – Sunday Farmers Market
- 11 am – Askew Sunday Brunch
- 11 am – Summer Polo Intro Class
- 1 pm – Live music with Elise Testone and Michael Sullivan! at Mulberry Vineyards
- 2 pm – TEN31’s Enchanted Garden at Slater Park
- 2 pm – Two Djimm Acoustic Trio/Bob Marks at Lindy’s Tavern
- 3 pm – Sunday Sessions with DJ Tony Kenner at Rooftop at the Providence G
- 3 pm – Joshua David Live At Bogeys
- 6:30 pm – Twilight River Cruises with Providence River Boat Company
- 7 pm – Aurea: Where Everything is Music at Pawtucket’s Veterans Memorial Ampitheater
- 7 pm – HIGH COMMAND Dual Video Release at Dusk
- 7:30 pm – TJ Miller at The Comedy Connection
- 7:30 pm – 9/6 – “Vibes & Cocktails” w/ Donny Hayes, Corinne Southern +More at Alchemy
- 8 pm – All White Party on The Patio at 148 Pavillion Bar & Lounge
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Monday, September 7
Things To Do
- 8:30 pm –Monday Night Trivia at Miller’s Crossing – Cranston
- 8:30 pm – TWP Projections & LIVE Performance: Night Before Primary at Rhode Island State House
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
