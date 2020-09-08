💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Tuesday, September 8
Newport, Wakefield courthouses will reopen on September 8th
Giusto will open on September 8th at Hammetts Hotel
Primary election today to choose candidates for Newport Council and Representative races
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4 pm – Parent Tech Night
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruisin’ with the ’60s
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- House Of Cardin
- Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
- Werner Herzog’s Nomad
City & Government
- 6 am – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 7 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 7 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 7 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 10 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 3 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled, we’ll be joining you throughout the day with election coverage..
Wednesday, September 9
Portion of Bellevue Avenue will be closed on Wednesday
Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on September 9th
On This Day In Newport History – September 9, 1957: President Eisenhower signs Civil…
Things To Do
- 9 am – Intermediate Yoga
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 12:30 pm – Hometown Heroes Regatta
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 7 pm – Intro to Mystical Card Science
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- House Of Cardin
- Werner Herzog’s Nomad
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 11 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- 1 pm – Live on WUN: Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Briefing
- 6:30 pm – Live on WUN: Newport City Council Meeting
Thursday, September 10
Newport Gallery Night returns on September 10th
Clean Ocean Access to celebrate World Oceans Day on September 10th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 4:30 pm – Thursday Tunes ft. AnamCara (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 5 pm – Beach Bash Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – An Intimate Night Out at The Reef
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Featuring Island Time Steel Band-Tickets On Sale
- 6 pm – Carol Cronin Book Signing Cruise on Vessel Katherine, from Jamestown on Sept. 10
- 6 pm – Bring on the Beans- Plant Based Cooking Class
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- House Of Cardin
- Werner Herzog’s Nomad
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President
City & Government
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Friday, September 11
AmpSurf to host Paddle Out on September 11th, free adaptive surfing clinic on September…
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 5 pm – Cross Rhode Blues at Newport Craft
- 5:30 pm – AMPSURF 9/11 Memorial Paddle Out – New England
- 6 pm – The 2020 Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 1:30 pm – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 3 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Nominating Subcommittee
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, September 12
Sail For Hope to take place on September 12, will benefit three local nonprofits
On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John…
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 10 am – Living History Event: Masculine Fashions of the 18th Century
- 10 am – Herbal Remedies Workshops at Watson Farm
- 11 am – 2020 Firefly Yoga & Wellness Festival at Glen Park
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Newport Polo: Newport Pro-AM at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 4 pm – Modern Luxury Polo Lounge – Newport Pro Am
- 5 pm – Artist Roundtable Discussion
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, September 13
Common Fence Music will present the St. Louis Steady Grinders in a virtual concert…
Things To Do
- 7 am – Newport Triathlon & Aquabike with Sachuest Beach
- 8:30 am – Newport Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – 2020 Around Beavertail 11K Swim
- 10 am – Pop-Up Market at Island Park Beach Portsmouth
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 7 pm – St. Louis Steady Grinders Online Concert
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Note – As events and meetings get scheduled/announced, this story will be updated. Check back for updates.
Want some more? Explore What’s Up Newp’s Election 2020 or COVID-19 coverage