Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Tuesday, September 8

Newport, Wakefield courthouses will reopen on September 8th

Giusto will open on September 8th at Hammetts Hotel

Primary election today to choose candidates for Newport Council and Representative races

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

Wednesday, September 9

Portion of Bellevue Avenue will be closed on Wednesday

Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on September 9th

On This Day In Newport History – September 9, 1957: President Eisenhower signs Civil…

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

1 pm – Live on WUN: Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Briefing

6:30 pm – Live on WUN: Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, September 10

Newport Gallery Night returns on September 10th

Clean Ocean Access to celebrate World Oceans Day on September 10th

Things To Do

City & Government

7 pm – Tiverton Town Council

What’s Up Newp Live

Friday, September 11

AmpSurf to host Paddle Out on September 11th, free adaptive surfing clinic on September…

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

Saturday, September 12

Sail For Hope to take place on September 12, will benefit three local nonprofits

On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John…

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

Sunday, September 13

Common Fence Music will present the St. Louis Steady Grinders in a virtual concert…

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

Note – As events and meetings get scheduled/announced, this story will be updated. Check back for updates.