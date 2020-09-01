What’s up in Newport County this week: Sept. 1 – 7

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this week in Newport County.
Tuesday, September 1
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch
- 1 pm – Carve Stone at Watson Farm!
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market ~ 2020
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 5:30 pm – Beach Bash Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with Blues Guitar Player Mikey Roy
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Desert One
- Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
- Epicentro
- Jazz On A Summers Day
- House Of Cardin
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
What’s Up Newp Live
- 12 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dylan Conley, Democratic candidate for Congressional District 2
- 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
Wednesday, September 2
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Pavement Painting Party at Fort Barton Elementary School
- 9 am – Bookstore Sidewalk Sale at Portsmouth Middle School
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 6 pm – Sept. 2 Virtual Forum On Newport Public Schools Reopening Plans
- 7 pm – Full Moon Yoga Gratitude Gathering at Third Beach
City & Government
- 4 pm – Tiverton Building Code Board of Appeals
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Crisis Update
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
What’s Up Newp Live
- 11 am: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Michelle McGaw, candidate for District 71 (Little Compton, Tiverton, Portsmouth)
- 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
Thursday, September 3
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 4:30 pm – Thursday Tunes ft. Ryan McHugh (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing Co.
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 4 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
What’s Up Newp Live
- 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
Friday, September 4
Things To Do
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
What’s Up Newp Live
- 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
Saturday, September 5
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 10 am to 2 pm – Living History Event: Feminine Fashions of the 18th Century
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours
- 4 pm – Newport Polo Labor Day Classic at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm – Pop-Up at Generals Crossing Brewhouse!
- 5 pm – Food Trucks and Craft Beer at the Car Museum
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Sunday, September 6
Things To Do
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Monday, September 7
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Industry Night at The Reef
- 5 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
We’ll be updating this story throughout the week as we learn about new meetings and events. Check back for updates.