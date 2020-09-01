What’s up in Newport County this week: Sept. 1 – 7

Gather your cohort and shake off the COVID blues with Norman Bird Sanctuary's Beach Bash Series! on Tuesday night.

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this week in Newport County.

Tuesday, September 1

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 12 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dylan Conley, Democratic candidate for Congressional District 2
  • 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Wednesday, September 2

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 11 am: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Michelle McGaw, candidate for District 71 (Little Compton, Tiverton, Portsmouth)
  • 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Thursday, September 3

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Friday, September 4

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Saturday, September 5

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Sunday, September 6

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Monday, September 7

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

We’ll be updating this story throughout the week as we learn about new meetings and events. Check back for updates.

