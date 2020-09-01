What’s up in Newport County this week: Sept. 1 – 7

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this week in Newport County.

Tuesday, September 1

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

on our Facebook Page and website

12 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dylan Conley, Democratic candidate for Congressional District 2

1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Wednesday, September 2

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

11 am: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Michelle McGaw, candidate for District 71 (Little Compton, Tiverton, Portsmouth)

1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Thursday, September 3

Things To Do

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live

1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Friday, September 4

Things To Do

7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You

City & Government

10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority

What’s Up Newp Live

1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Saturday, September 5

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

What’s Up Newp Live

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Sunday, September 6

Things To Do

9 am – PADI Underwater Naturalist – New England Style

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

What’s Up Newp Live

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Monday, September 7

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

What’s Up Newp Live

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

We’ll be updating this story throughout the week as we learn about new meetings and events. Check back for updates.