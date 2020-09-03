💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Newport County.
Did we miss something or is there something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com
Friday, September 4
Things To Do
- 9 am – Endless Summer Mini Camps at Island Art Spot
- 5 pm – Food Shack Pop Up at Newport Craft!
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- House Of Cardin
- Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 2 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5:05 pm – Little Compton School Committee
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
Saturday, September 5
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 10 am to 2 pm – Living History Event: Feminine Fashions of the 18th Century
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours
- 3 pm – Anna may at newport craft.
- 4 pm – Newport Polo Labor Day Classic at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm – Pop-Up at Generals Crossing Brewhouse!
- 5 pm – FOUR VISIONS at DEBLOIS Gallery
- 5 pm – Food Trucks and Craft Beer at the Car Museum
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- House Of Cardin
- Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Sunday, September 6
Things To Do
- Park Avenue Fireworks and Picnic
- 9 am – PADI Underwater Naturalist – New England Style
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 2 pm – Sundays at Newport Craft (Acoustic)
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- House Of Cardin
- Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Monday, September 7
Things To Do
- 3:30 pm – Kids Sewing Classes at STitchery
- 5 pm – Industry Night at The Reef
- 5 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- House Of Cardin
- Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Want some more? Explore What’s Up Newp’s Election 2020 or COVID-19 coverage