Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Kent County.
As a reminder, those communities in Kent County are Warwick, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.
Friday, September 4
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Goddard Park Farmer’s Market
- 9 am – Baking Techniques Camp (Ages 4-8 / 5-day) at Taste Buds Kitchen
- 9:30 am – Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote pop-up Exhibit
- 12 pm – Outdoor Wine Tasting at Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery
- 1 pm – Baking Techniques Camp (Ages 4-8 / 5-day) at Taste Buds Kitchen
- 4 pm – Friday Night Cruise Rocky Point Clam Shack
- 6 pm – The Bridge – Live at Harbor Lights!
- 6:30 pm –Last Sunflower Paint Night! at MoonStone Art Studio
- 7 pm – East Greenwich vs. Pilgrim | High School Football 2020
- 7 pm – Not over yet! Underestimated Prophet at Tavern on the Hill!
- 7 pm – Bill Gannon Live at The Waysider Grille
- 7 pm – Handmade Pasta Class (Adult BYOB / 18+) at Taste Buds Kitchen
- 7:30 pm – Big Boom Daddies Live at Renegades!
- 8 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Jon Hollywood at The Trap
City & Government
Saturday, September 5
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga with Arden Bastia at Conimicut Point Park
- 9 am – Unicorn Cupcakes Class (Ages 2-8 w/ Caregiver) at Taste Bud Kitchen
- 10 am – Help Prepare the Arboretum & Riverwalk for 9/11 at Riverpoint Park
- 10 am – Drop Off Your Unwanted Electronics! at Warwick Neck Garage
- 11 am – Market on the Lawn at The Bath Witch
- 2 pm – ●Live Streamingᴴᴰ John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band | ●2020●
- 3 pm – Saturday Junior Clinic at Coventry Pines Golf Course
- 7 pm – Emily Bawn and friends Acoustic Duo Waysider Debut at The Waysider Grille
- 7 pm –(𝑳𝒊𝒗𝒆’𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎) John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band | ♬Liveᴴᴰ Show 2020
- 7 pm – ARATR’s Debut At The Tavern On The Hill
- 7:30 pm – Purple Honey Trio at the Woods Tavern
- 8 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Joe Sabourin at The Trap
- 8 pm – Saturday Night at Tavern on Main EG
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, September 6
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga with Stacey Herrington at Conimicut Point Park
- 9:30 am – Yoga 101 at Conimuct Point Park
- 10 am – Clouds Hill Farmers Market
- 3 pm – Oblivious Fools & Mystic Dead At Tavern On The Hill – 9/6/20
- 4 pm – Live Music with Steve Volkmann at Cork & Rye
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Monday, September 7
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga with Ellen Schaeffer at Conimicut Point Park
- 9 am – Labor Day BBQ For Our Pups at Dogtopia Warwick
- 4 pm – Rocky Point Clam Shack Weekly Monday Night Car Cruise
- 6 pm – Yoga with Stacey Herrington at Conimicut Point Park
- 6 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Krystian Beal at The Trap
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Looking for something else? Check out what else is happening around the state below.
