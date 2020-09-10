Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.
Did we miss something or is there something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com
Friday, September 11
Things To Do
- 2020 U.S. Team Racing Championship, ﹤𝐿𝒾𝒱𝑒’𝒮𝓉𝑅𝑒𝒜𝓂𝐼𝓃𝒢﹥-𝐹𝓇𝐸𝑒
- 9:30 am – Outdoor Yoga at Linden Place
- 5 pm – Members’ Sunset Picnic at Blithewold Mansion
City & Government
Saturday, September 12
Things To Do
- 2020 U.S. Team Racing Championship, ﹤𝐿𝒾𝒱𝑒’𝒮𝓉𝑅𝑒𝒜𝓂𝐼𝓃𝒢﹥-𝐹𝓇𝐸𝑒
- 9 am – Farmer’s Market at Mount Hope Farm
- 9 am – Stone Carving Workshop September 12-13
- 10 am – Walking Tour: Moving Buildings at Bristol Historical & Preservation
- 11 am – Youth Artist of the Month – Zachary Leone at The Collaborative 02885
- 11 am – The Teeny Tiny Show at The Collaborative 02885
- 12 pm – Fundraiser event for (MakeUp4Blemishes) at Beach at Colt State Park
- 7 pm – Havdalah & S’lichot Service + Music, Meditation, and Growth
- 8 pm – Karaoke at the Bristol VFW
City & Government
Sunday, September 13
Things To Do
- 2020 U.S. Team Racing Championship, ﹤𝐿𝒾𝒱𝑒’𝒮𝓉𝑅𝑒𝒜𝓂𝐼𝓃𝒢﹥-𝐹𝓇𝐸𝑒
- 9 am – Sunday Brunch at Portside Tavern
- 9 am – Stone Carving Workshop September 12-13
- 9 am – Thrive Outside in the Mud – Obstacle Course for All! at Frerichs Farm
- 12 pm – Live Music at Portside Tavern
- 1 pm – America The Beautiful Painting at the Pavilion
City & Government
You might also like
Free To Read. Not Free To Produce.
What’s Up Newp is funded by businesses that choose to advertise with us and readers who choose to support us. 60-70% of our annual revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.