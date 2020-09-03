💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.
Friday, September 4
Things To Do
- 6 am to 8 pm – Outdoor Art Exhibit “Art on the Lawn” at Bristol Art Museum
- 9:30 am – Outdoor Yoga at Linden Place
- 10:30 am – Guided Sculpture, Gardens and Grounds Tour at Linden Place
- 5 pm – Members’ Sunset Picnic at Blithewold Mansion
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
Saturday, September 5
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Outdoor Yoga at Independence Park
- 9 am – Farmer’s Market at Mount Hope Farm
- 10 am – Walking Tour: Bristol’s Historic Seaport and its Maritime Trades
- 11 am – The Teeny Tiny Show at The Collaborative 02885
- 1 pm – Art Exhibit-“Praxis: Abstraction; 4 Strategies” at Bristol Art Museum
- 2 pm – PROTEST FOR JUSTICE TO BE MET! WE ARENT FINISHED YET! in Barrington
- 6 pm – Common Pub One Last party outside! at Common Pub & Grille
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Sunday, September 6
Things To Do
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Monday, September 7
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Take it Outside Zumba® Labor Day
- 6 pm – Outdoor Slow Flow Yoga at Blithewold
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
What’s Up Newp Live
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
