Outdoor Art Exhibit "Art on the Lawn" at Bristol Art Museum on Friday | Photo via Bristol Art Museum

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.

Did we miss something or is there something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Friday, September 4

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

  • 1 pm: Live On WUN – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Saturday, September 5

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Sunday, September 6

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Monday, September 7

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

