Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, September 14 – 20, 2020.

This list will be updated as we find out about more events and meetings.

Have an event that you'd like to see included here or in an upcoming round-up of events? Add it to our event calendar here- Submit Event.

Monday, September 14

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Tuesday, September 15

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kenneth Mendonca, Republican Candidate for District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth)

Wednesday, September 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Meeting

Thursday, September 17

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Friday, September 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, September 19

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, September 20

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.