Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, September 14 – 20, 2020.
This list will be updated as we find out about more events and meetings.
Monday, September 14
- Agenda for September 14th Portsmouth Town Council Meeting
- Aquidneck Land Trust will host its annual golf tournament on September 14
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creative at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 12 pm – ALT Golf Tournament
- 3:30 pm – Kids Sewing Classes at Stitchery
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
- 5 pm – Industry Night at The Reef
- 7 pm – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 10 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6:30 pm –Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on What's Up Newp
Tuesday, September 15
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – Art Explorers (Ages 3-5) at Island Art Spot
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 5:30 pm – Slow Birding with Bird Diva Bridget Butler
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 4 pm – Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
Live on What's Up Newp
- 11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kenneth Mendonca, Republican Candidate for District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth)
Wednesday, September 16
- Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on September 16th
- The Ocean Race to host a Summit on ocean health in Newport on September…
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – ZOOM Talks with Terri #32 – Local Pedestrian and Bike Safety
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm – Blue Tech & Innovation Tour with Clean Ocean Access
- 5:30 pm – Carol Cronin Book Signing Cruise on Vessel Katherine, from Jamestown on Sept. 10
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise, from Jamestown September 16
- 7 pm – Green & Complete Streets Ordinance – Public Workshop with the Town of Portsmouth
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Nomad
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Epicentro
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President
- Chasing The Present: Beyond Anxiety, Beyond Thoughts, Freedom Is Possible
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 12 pm – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 5 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
Live on What's Up Newp
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo's COVID-19 Press Briefing
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Meeting
Thursday, September 17
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 10 am – Gentle Yoga with Elizabeth
- 12 pm – Read/Eat/Chat with Newport Art Museum
- 12 pm – Business During Hours: Networking Outside at Innovate Newport
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 4:30 pm – Thursday Tunes ft. Dan DeCristofaro (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 5 pm – Beach Bash Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen Lobster Roll and Champagne Cruise, from Newport on Sept .17
- 6:30 pm – Masi Agricola Wine Dinner at Forty 1 North
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
- 4 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 6:30 pm –Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
Live on What's Up Newp
Friday, September 18
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 9 am – RIMTA’s 9th Annual Industry Partnership Breakfast
- 11 am – Newport Historical Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm – Ben OConnor Live Aboard Schooner Aurora
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail onboard the Schooner Aurora
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7 pm – A Culinary Tour with Mount Gay Rum at The Reef
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Live on What's Up Newp
Saturday, September 19
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 7 am – 2020 Jamestown Virtual Rhode Race
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9:30 am – Harvest Journey to the Heart
- 10 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Up with Clean Ocean Access
- 1 pm – Jazz in the Vineyards at Greenvale Vineyards
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Newport Polo hosts New England Challenge at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 4 pm – GG’s Pretzels @ The General’s Crossing Brewery
- 6 pm – Michelle Saylors Live Music At the Localz in Tiverton
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Bunny Painting at Created Purpose
- 6:30 pm – Free Outdoor Cinema! at Little Compton Community Center
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Live on What's Up Newp
Sunday, September 20
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 8:30 am –Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail onboard the Schooner Aurora
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Live on What's Up Newp
