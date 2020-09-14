Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, September 14 – 20, 2020.

This list will be updated as we find out about more events and meetings.

Monday, September 14

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Tuesday, September 15

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kenneth Mendonca, Republican Candidate for District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth)

Wednesday, September 16

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
  • 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Meeting

Thursday, September 17

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Friday, September 18

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, September 19

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, September 20

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

