Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

86 Beacon Hill Road sold for $6,560,000 on September 23. This 6,445 sq. ft home includes 7 bedrooms and 6.1 baths.

328 Bellevue Avenue sold for $3,750,000 on September 24. This 6,929 sq. ft home includes 5 bedrooms and 4.1 baths.

21 Kay Street sold for $2,120,000 on September 28. This 5,000 sq. ft home includes 6 bedrooms and 5.1 baths.

114 Second Street sold for $725,000 on September 28. This 1,760 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

13 Greenough Place sold for $689,000 on September 24. This 1,833 sq. ft home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

85 Eustis Avenue sold for $685,000 on September 25. This 1,880 sq. ft home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

72 Connection Street sold for $633,000 on September 28. This 1,411 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

32 Hammond Street sold for $603,001 on September 25. This 1,242 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

5 Bliss Road sold for $465,000 on September 29. This 2,200 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

55 Warner Street sold for $415,000 on September 24. This 1,139 sq. ft home includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

24 Brown & Howard Wharf #305 sold for $2,650,000 on September 29. This 2,401 sq. ft condo includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

81 Pelham Street # 2 sold for $1,200,000 on September 23. This 1,680 sq. ft condo includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

426 Spring Street #203 sold for $890,000 on September 24. This 1,780 sq. ft condo includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

10 Kilburn Court #2 sold for $285,000 on September 23. This 1,103 sq. ft condo includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

231 Maple Avenue #204 sold for $222,500 on September 23. This 1,450 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

575 577 Spring Street sold for $640,000 on September 23. This is a 5,424 sq. ft mult-family.

83 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard sold for $615,000 on September 25. This is a 3,600 sq. ft mult-family.

446 Broadway sold for $605,000 on September 26. This is a 4,115 sq. ft multi-family.

75 Brenton Road sold for $1,6000,000 on September 25. This is a 201,683 sq. ft commercial/business.

Middletown

106 Peckham Avenue sold for $640,000 on September 28. This 2,386 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

135 John Kesson Lane sold for $530,000 on September 24. This 2,276 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

43 Vanicek Avenue sold for $429,000 on September 25. This 2,232 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 2 baths.

73 Oak Street sold for $415,000 on September 22. This 1,166 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

87 Reservoir Road sold for $350,000 on September 25. This 922 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

15 Stockton Drive sold for $326,000 on September 23. This 1,116 sq. ft home includes 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

237 King Charles Drive sold for $1,100,000 on September 22. This 3,569 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

433 Windstone Drive sold for $800,000 on September 29. This 2,792 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

68 Friends Street sold for $733,500 on September 29. This 3,193 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

34 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $729,000 on September 28. This 1,134 sq. ft home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

221 Carriage Drive sold for $595,000 on September 29. This 2,559 sq. ft home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

370 Jepson Lane sold for $520,000 on September 26. This 1,694 sq. ft home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

130 Cottage Avenue sold for $275,000 on September 22. This 1,488 sq. ft home includes 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

115 Young Drive sold for $515,000 on September 28. This 2,312 sq. ft condo includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

