💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.

Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What’s Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company at the bottom of this story.

Newport

- Advertisement -

67 Bridge Street sold for $2,075,000 on August 28th.

65 Catherine Street sold for $1,890,100 on August 31st.

84 Division Street sold for $750,000 on August 31st.

2 Wilbur Avenue sold for $699,000 on August 28th.

34 Caiger Lane sold for $575,000 on August 31st.

129 Connection Street sold for $517,500 on August 26th.

24 Brown and Howard Wharf #301 sold for $2,000,000 on August 26th.

14 Defenders Row #14 sold for $1,650,000 on August 27th.

426 Spring Street #202 sold for $760,000 on September 1st.

93 Rhode Island Avenue #5 sold for $450,700 on August 27th.

67 Perry Street #5 sold for $320,000 on August 28th.

1 Red Cross Avenue #5 sold for $272,500 on August 28th.

2 4 Newport Avenue #B1 sold for $245,000 on August 31st.

66 Girard Avenue #303 sold for $205,000 on August 31st.

92 Spring Street sold for $730,000 on August 28th.

16 Narragansett Avenue sold for $535,000 on September 1st.

64 Halsey Street #28 B sold for $230,000 on August 31st.

433 Thames Street #4 sold for $205,000 on August 28th.

Middletown

202 Indian Avenue sold for $3,400,000 on August 28th.

115 Howland Avenue sold for $1,901,000 on August 26th.

112 Esplanade sold for $1,550,000 on August 27th.

57 Allston Avenue sold for $491,000 on August 28th.

158 Briarwood Avenue sold for $470,000 on August 31st.

Portsmouth

106 Carnegie Harbor Drive sold for $2,215,000 on August 1st

58 Indian Avenue sold for $1,425,000 on September 1st.

91 Johnnycake Lane sold for $1,215,500 on August 31st.

7 Amazon Drive sold for $1,050,000 on August 27th.

1206 Anthony Road sold for $725,000 on August 27th.

55 Bayside Avenue sold for $565,000 on August 31st.

16 Michael Drive sold for $465,000 on August 28th.

025 MT Tom Road sold for $359,900 on August 27th.

245 Cedar Avenue sold for $215,000 on August 27th.

37 Carnegie Harbor Drive sold for $1,150 on August 28th. (Note- Because the list price was $1,295,000, the sold price probably is incorrect and is likely that $1,150,000).

OUR Real Estate

OUR Real Estate is a full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Established in June of 2019, OUR embodies a fresh take on real estate and is driven to make the search and sell process as seamless as possible. We extend far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers through our commitment to getting you acclimated, informed, and connected to the community. We have diligently created a culture that spurs collaboration and drives social media with creative marketing techniques. Based in Newport, RI our agents possess a quality over quantity mindset, and will work all over the state of Rhode Island to secure the perfect place for you.

OUR Real Estate is independently owned by the Principal Broker, Lauren Mailloux. Lauren was born and raised in Rhode Island. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and continued her education at the University of Rhode Island. Lauren received her real estate license and later acquired her brokerage license. She is committed to providing unwavering integrity, expertise, and negotiation skills for the sole benefit of her clients.

OUR Real Estate is located on lower Thames Street in the heart of Newport. The door to our chic and welcoming office is always open, come see for yourself why we consider ourselves the next generation of real estate.

For more info, visit https://www.our-realestate.com/