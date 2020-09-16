Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

123 Ocean Avenue sold on September 9 for $4,450,000. The 2,950 sq ft home, which was built in 1952, includes 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

13 Goodwin Street sold for $651,050 on September 8. This 1,216 sq ft home, which was built in 1895, includes 3 bds and 2 baths.

19 Gibbs Avenue sold for $599,000 on September 14. This 2,103 sq ft home, which was built in 1900, includes 4 beds and 2 baths.

26 Lee Avenue sold for $597,500 on September 10. This 1,373 sq ft home, which was built in 1900, includes 4 beds and 2 baths.

7 Greene Lane sold for $525,000 on September 9. This 1,382 sq ft home, which was built in 1930, and includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

6 Nicol Terrace sold for $520,000 on September 11. This 1,750 sq ft home, which was built in 1900, includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

81 Pelham Street #3 sold for $950,000 on September 10th. This 1,460 sq ft town house, which was built in 2013, includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

6 Mann Avenue #B sold for $350,000 on September 11. This 987 sq ft condo, which was built in 1860, includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

34 Catherine Street #B sold for $330,000 on September 9. This 698 sq ft condo, which was built in 1870, includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

3 Prairie Avenue #2 sold for $233,000 on September 14. This 510 sq ft condo, which was built in 1890, includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

Middletown

296 Tuckerman Avenue sold on September 13 for $3,750,000. The 4,700 sq ft home, which was built in 1937, features 5 beds and 6.1 baths.

310 Vaucluse Avenue sold for $465,000 on September 15. This 1,767 sq ft home, which was built in 1958, includes 4 beds and 1 bath.

99 Maple Avenue sold for $360,000 on September 14. This 1,562 sq ft home, which was built in 1940, includes 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

1 South Drive sold for $625,000 on September 14. This three-story multi family was built in 1800.

Portsmouth

10 Sea Stones Drive sold on September 15 for $3,230,000. The 5,691 sq ft home, which was built in 2006, features 4 bedrooms and 5.2 baths.

171 Cottontail Drive sold for $780,000 on September 10. The 2,688 sq. ft home, which was built in 1993, includes 4 bedrooms and 2. 1 baths.

1014 Middle Road sold for $625,000 on September 9th. This 2,400 sq ft home, which was built in 2004, includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

55 Annette Drive sold for $595,000 on September 10. This 1,690 sq ft home, which was built in 1985, includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

21 Mount View Road sold for $475,000 on September 14. This 1,000 sq ft home, which was built in 1936, includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

65 Potomac Road sold for $400,000 on September 8. This 1,173 sq ft home, which was built in 1968, includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

37 Island Road sold for $379,900 on September 11. This 1,484 sq ft home, which was built in 2001, includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

24 Riverside Street sold for $247,500 on September 14. This 800 sq ft home, which was built in 1950, features 2 beds and 1 bath.

10 Second Street sold for $100,000 on September 14. This 1,200 sq ft home, which was built in 2000, includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

205 Rolling Hill Road #205 sold for $520,000 on September 14. This 2,022 sq ft town house, which was built in 2001, includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

262 Rolling Hill Road sold for $510,000 on September 10. This 2,022 sq ft town house, which was built in 2003, includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #606 sold for $475,000 on September 9. This 1,365 sq ft home, which was built in 2008, includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

