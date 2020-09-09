💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What's Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate.

Newport

17 Cherry Street sold for $726,000 on September 4th.

Warner Place sold for $445,000 on September 3rd.

13 Clinton Street sold for $400,000 on September 4th.

111 Harrison Avenue #A6 sold for $1,380,000 on September 3rd.

111 Harrison Avenue #A7 sold for $1,325,000 on September 2nd.

426 Spring Street #202 sold for $760,000 on September 1st.

70 Carroll Avenue #913 sold for $242,000 on September 3rd.

89 Harrison Avenue #3 sold for $235,000 on September 4th.

16 Narragansett Avenue sold for $535,000 on September 1st.

108 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $250,000 on September 4th.

Middletown

5 O’Donnell Road sold for $625,000 on September 1st.

9 Phelps Road sold for $615,000 on September 2nd.

76 Warren Avenue sold for $478,000 on September 2nd.

519 Jepson Lane sold for $439,000 on September 4th.

308 Chases Lane #A sold for $449,900 on September 4th.

Portsmouth

106 Carnegie Harbor Drive sold for $2,215,000 on September 1st.

58 Indian Avenue sold for $1,425,000 on September 1st.

136 Emmanuel Drive sold for $665,000 on September 1st.

2669 East Main Road sold for $649,000 on September 4th.

15 + 25 Molleur Road sold for $470,000 on September 4th.

65 Potomac Road sold for $400,000 on September 8th.

1024 Anthony Road sold for $389,000 on September 4th.

140 Willow Lane sold for $265,001 on September 4th.

