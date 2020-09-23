Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

58 Poplar Street sold for $1,480,000 on September 15th. This 2,260 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths.

39 Elm Street sold for $1,106,000 on September 16th. This 1,837 sq ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

58 Ruggles Avenue sold for $1,025,000 on September 17th. This 2,503 sq ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

9 Chapel Street sold for $710,000 on September 18th. This 2,323 sq ft home has 5 bedrooms and 4 baths.

14 Russell Avenue sold for $559,000 on September 18th. This 1,400 sq ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

89 Bliss Mine Road sold for $515,000 on September 18th. This 1,405 sq ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

11 Kilburn Court sold for $387,000 on September 21st. This 1,188 sq ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

6 Howe Avenue #6 sold for $622,500 on September 21st. This 1,127 sq ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

1 Oakwood Terrace #7 sold for $382,000 on September 15th. This 1,015 sq ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

1 Red Cross Avenue #9 sold for $260,000 on September 16th. This 517 sq ft home includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

55 Annandale Road sold for $798,000 on September 16th. This 2,924 sq ft multi family was built in 1985.

350 Broadway sold for $579,500 on September 18th. This 4,869 sq ft multi-family was built in 1909.

Middletown

16 Sachuest Drive on September 15th. This 2,135 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

310 Vaucluse Avenue sold for $465,000 on September 15th. This 1,767 sq ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath.

46 Ward Avenue sold for $451,000 on September 18th. This 1,688 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 Adelaide Avenue sold for $425,000 on September 21st. This 1,232 sq ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

73 Oak Street sold for $415,000 on September 22nd. This 1,166 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

Portsmouth

10 Sea Stones Drive sold for $3,230,000 on September 15th. The 5,691 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 5.2 baths.

474 Wapping Road sold for $2,012,750 on September 17th. The 5,968 sq ft home has 6 bedrooms and 5.1 baths.

48 Hall Road sold for $950,500 on September 16th.This 1,852 sq ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

739 Wapping Road sold for $563,000 on September 18th. This 1,578 sq ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

40 Canton Avenue sold for $221,000 on September 15th. This 740 sq ft has 1 bed and 1 bath.

