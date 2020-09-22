The Newport Historical Society invites the public to join them for a Civic Conversation to discuss the topic “What should be part of a patriotic education,” on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5-6:30pm, virtually on Zoom. This is the sixth in a series of conversations with the public on topics relevant to being an American citizen in 2020.
Here are more details on the events, from the Newport Historical Society;
At a recent White House symposium on American History, the President announced a new initiative on “patriotic education.” Asking ourselves what he meant, and what this initiative might mean to our educational system, will be part of this discussion. This event will also follow-up more generally on previous conversations, which often raised our educational system and our sense of patriotism as topics worthy of examination.
As always, we seek to assemble a diverse group of perspective-holding individuals to look at what has bound us together and pulled us apart, in history and today. Please bring your ears, your head and your heart to the conversation.
The events are created with the assistance of Jim Ludes and G. Wayne Miller of Salve Regina University Pell Center’s Story in the Public Square, and with the support of the EJMP Fund for Philanthropy, Karen Lloyd, and Diana Pearson.
You must register to attend, as spaces are limited. To RSVP please contact Heather Rockwood at hrockwood@newporthistory.org or call her at 401-846-0813 x110. If there are no spaces left, we can retain your contact information for the next event.
