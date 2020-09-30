What: What Fear! A Virtual Masquerade is a fundraising event for What Cheer Writers Club, a nonprofit serving Rhode Island’s writers, illustrators and podcasters. Prepare for an evening of literary enchantment, with party tricks from Bitter Tea Tarot, Evelyn Archer and the “Book Psychics” at Twenty Stories, and live performances by local thriller writers, Stranger Stories, The Adventures of Elizabeth Crowne podcast and more!

When: Friday, October 30 7-9pm

Where: Online via Zoom (link sent upon RSVP)

Wear: A mask (no not that kind—this is a virtual event!) or costume. Dressing up like your favorite author or literary characters encouraged! Best costume wins a prize.

Who: Admission is free for What Cheer Writers Club Members and LitRI Patreon subscribers, and otherwise by donation. Throughout the evening there will be further opportunities to support the Club. In-the-moment donations will unlock tricks, readings and other amusements as we celebrate two years of serving a thriving literary arts community in Rhode Island.

Why: Support the creation of the content arts in Rhode Island. Your donation contributes to:

Professional development workshops to empower Rhode Island content creators at a time when many are facing financial distress.





Community building programs such as virtual cocktail chats, write-ins and showcases to connect local creatives and encourage collaboration at a time of increasing isolation.





Upgrades to Club website and software to bolster virtual programming and engagement during the health crisis and beyond.

RSVP: To receive the full program and link to the Zoom call, register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-fear-a-virtual-masquerade-tickets-122121252955