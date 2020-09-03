💌 Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Rhode Island? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there!

Ahead of the Statewide Primary on Tuesday, September 8th, and the General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd, What’s Up Newp is helping readers/voters get to know the candidates through candidate profiles and conversations with the candidates.

Today, we feature candidates for District 74 in the General Assembly. This district covers Jamestown and portions of Middletown

On September 8th, voters in District 74 will choose between Democratic candidates Deborah Ruggiero (Incumbent) and Henry “Rick” F. Lombardi Jr. The winner of the primary will not have a Republican or Independent challenger in the General Election on November 3rd.

In our live video conversations with the candidates, we chatted with candidates about their campaign and asked them to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

Deborah Ruggiero

Re-election announcement

Candidate Profile

This candidate has been invited to participate in a conversation with us, we’ll include the video below if the candidate takes us up on the opportunity.

Henry “Rick” Lombardi Jr.

Candidacy Announcement

Our live video conversation with the candidate

Visit www.vote.sos.ri.gov to view/update your voter record, register to vote, find a polling place/view sample ballot, vote from home with a mail ballot.