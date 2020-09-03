💌 Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Rhode Island? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there!

Ahead of the Statewide Primary on Tuesday, September 8th, and the General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd, What’s Up Newp is helping readers/voters get to know the candidates through candidate profiles and conversations with the candidates.

Today, we feature candidates for District 72 in the General Assembly. This district covers portions of Portsmouth and Middletown.

On September 8th, voters in District 72 will choose between Democratic candidates Terri-Denise Cortvriend and Chris Semonelli. The winner of the primary will challenge Republican candidate Kenneth Mendonca on November 8th.

In our live video conversation, we chatted with candidates about their campaign and asked them to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

Terri -Denise Cortvriend | Democrat | (Incumbent)

Candidate Profile

Re-Election Announcement

Our live video conversation with the candidate

Chris Semonelli | Democrat

Candidate Profile

Candidacy Announcement

Our live video conversation with the candidate

Kenneth Mendonca | Republican

Candidate Profile

Our live video conversation with the candidate is scheduled for 11 am on September 15th.

Visit www.vote.sos.ri.gov to view/update your voter record, register to vote, find a polling place/view sample ballot, vote from home with a mail ballot.