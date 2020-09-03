💌 Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Rhode Island? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there!

Ahead of the Statewide Primary on Tuesday, September 8th, and the General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd, What’s Up Newp is helping readers/voters get to know the candidates through candidate profiles and conversations with the candidates.

Today, we feature candidates for District 71 in the General Assembly. This district covers portions of Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton.

Dennis Canario, who currently represents District 71, chose not to seek re-election. So District 71 will have someone new representing them no matter what come November.

- Advertisement -

On September 8th, voters in District 71 will choose between Democratic candidates John G. Edwards V. and Michelle McGaw. The winner of the primary will challenge Republican candidate Amy Veri and Independent candidate Nathan Melvin on November 8th.

In our live video conversations with the candidates, we chatted with candidates about their campaign and asked them to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

John G. Edwards V. | Democrat

Candidacy Announcement

Our live video conversation with the candidate

Michelle McGaw | Democrat

Candidate Profile

Our live video conversation with the candidate

Amy Veri | Republican

Following the primary, we’ll be inviting this candidate to join us for a conversation.

Nathan Melvin | Independent

Following the primary, we’ll be inviting this candidate to join us for a conversation.

More from our election coverage

Visit www.vote.sos.ri.gov to view/update your voter record, register to vote, find a polling place/view sample ballot, vote from home with a mail ballot.