More than six months after the pandemic first forced the closure of theaters around the country, Trinity Repertory Theatre has made the difficult decision not to produce in-person, indoor performances at Trinity Rep until fall 2021. During this pause in production, Trinity is committing to equity, diversity, and inclusion work; education initiatives; and digital content production.

Trinity first announced the 2020-21 Season in April, a 6-show subscription lineup that included Sweat and Sweeney Todd, which had been cancelled in the spring, as well as productions of A Christmas Carol and a revival of the 2019 sold-out hit The Prince of Providence. The subscription season also included Tiny Beautiful Things, The Diary of Anne Frank, Fairview, and Anna K. In June, it became clear that the intended August start date for the season wouldn’t be possible, and the Theatre shifted to a winter 2020 through fall 2021 timeline.

Ticket holders for these productions, including subscribers, do not need to do anything. Their tickets will be automatically rolled over into corresponding shows once productions resume. Due to the length of time that will have elapsed, when a new performance schedule is announced, some titles may change due to availability, the needs of the community, and relevance to current events. The box office will contact ticket buyers at that time to confirm dates. In the meantime, any ticket holder with questions can contact the box office at boxoffice@trinityrep.com or (401) 351-4242.

The free, online production of A Christmas Carol announced in August will continue. The on-demand, streaming show will be available in late November and feature Joe Wilson, Jr. as Ebenezer Scrooge, directed by Curt Columbus.

Donations and sponsorships are needed to underwrite the costs associated with this production, and to support the theater’s work during this period. Please consider supporting us at www.trinityrep.com/give. By postponing in-person productions, the organization’s budget is reduced by approximately 50%, resulting in a significant workforce reduction.

“While we are eager to get back onstage in front of our beloved audience, it is becoming increasingly clear that we won’t be able to do so in a safe or practical fashion this winter and spring,” says Curt Columbus, The Arthur P. Solomon and Sally E. Lapides Artistic Director. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our audience and artists, so we are prioritizing that above all things. In the meantime, we have critically important work to do. Our labor in becoming a truly anti-racist theater will take centerstage in the coming months, and our online programming will be even more robust as well. I am excited about all of these initiatives and the future of Trinity Rep.”



“With optimism and drive similar to what Trinity Rep’s founders must have experienced 56 years ago, we embrace the opportunities presented by this rare pause of in-person performances to develop, implement, and re-forge a bold new vision for theater-making, education, and community engagement in Rhode Island,” says Executive Director Tom Parrish. “The organizational planning work ahead, which also includes facility and strategic planning, will ensure that when we reach the other side of the pandemic we can build Trinity Rep back as a more equitable, inclusive, and just organization for our artists, employees, and community. We hope our patrons will join and support us in this transformative work.”