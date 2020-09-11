Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) provided the followin travel advisory for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge on fRiday afternoon.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer heading westbound (toward North Kingstown) on the Jamestown Bridge lost control of their vehicle and hit temporary water barriers. As a result of the accident location and to allow access for a tow truck to remove the tractor-trailer, RITBA was required to stop all traffic heading westbound, starting at the Newport Pell Bridge toll plaza.

Police and fire personnel, as well as the RITBA maintenance crew are currently on scene to assist. A tow truck is also on scene to remove the tractor-trailer. There are no injuries to report, and at this time, the cause of the accident is unknown.