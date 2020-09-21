The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in October.

Through November

Adult Fall Fun Challenge

The Tiverton Public Library is hosting a Fall Fun Challenge. Amid all of the uncertainty these days, see how many fall activities will can enjoy this season…You might win a prize! Learn more and register at tivertonlibrary.beanstack.org.

- Advertisement -

Through November

Programs On Demand: Fall Fun Projects

Tune in to Tiverton Public Library’s YouTube Channel [https://bit.ly/342UqUP] throughout the Fall for fun recipes and crafts you can make at home. In October, we will have videos showing you how to make applesauce in the crock pot and how to craft household items using fallen leaves.

Monday, October 5th, 9:00am

Tiverton Seniors Book Group

The Tiverton Seniors Book Group is meeting OUTSIDE on the lawn of the Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street. We will discuss Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman. Everyone is invited to join us outside. Please bring a chair and wear a mask. Copies of the book are available at the Senior Center and the Library.

Friday, October 9th, 10:30am

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we meet in person for a discussion of Deacon King Kong by James McBride. New members are always welcome. Physical copies are available for pick-up at the Library, or you can download an ebook or audiobook from the eZone. All participants must wear a mask or face covering that completely covers their mouth and nose and practice physical distancing by keeping a 6-foot distance from each other. Space is strictly limited and registration is required. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register.

Tuesday, October 13th, 6:00pm

Virtual Retro Game Club

Join us for a special edition of Retro Game Club on the Library’s Discord Server! In this virtual play-from-home edition, we’ll be streaming a series of party games — and you can play along at home. All you need is a computer and a smartphone. Visit tivertonlibrary.org for details on how to log in to Discord.

Wednesday, October 14th, 6:30pm

Virtual Cookbook Club: Cookie Perfection!

October is National Cookie Month. It would be irresponsible of us not to celebrate! This month, we will try recipes from Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection. Share your cookies with us (virtually) on Zoom. Copies of the cookbook are available at the Library. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log-in and use Zoom.

Monday, October 19th, 7:00pm

Adult Knitting Group

A casual meeting for knitters looking to work on their projects with others who enjoy knitting and crocheting. Must bring your own projects and supplies. All participants must wear a mask or face covering that completely covers their mouth and nose and practice physical distancing by keeping a 6-foot distance from each other. Space is strictly limited and registration is required. Visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to register.

Wednesday, October 21st, 7:00pm

Virtual Movie Night

Pick out your favorite movie snacks and join us to watch (or re-watch) the first episode of Stranger Things. We can chat and answer trivia while we watch! You will need a Netflix account, or sign up for a Netflix free trial, to participate. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to access the Watch Party.

Monday, October 26th, 6:30pm

Virtual Program: Putting the Garden to Bed

URI Master Gardener, Noreen Kepple, will talk with us about how to winterize your garden this fall to ensure great results next season. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log-in and use Zoom.

Wednesday, October 28th, 6:30pm

Virtual Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: What have you been making lately? Please join us for this informal meet-up to share our creations. New members are always welcome! Feel free to craft while we chat! Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log-in and use Zoom.