One of the state’s most admired jazz acts, the Tish Adams Jazz Quartet, will play a live show this Friday September 18th in East Greenwich. The show, designed as a fundraiser for struggling local artists and venues, will be live-streamed beginning at 6PM. The location of the live show will be e-mailed after tickets are purchased.

The seasoned band, well-known around the region, includes Adams on vocals, Mike Renzi on keys, Paul Del Nero on bass, and Rick Wells on drums.

Tickets are $50 per person, with attendance limited to 15. The show will be streamed here: www.musicseenconcerts.com. Details about purchasing tickets can be found here: https://www.musicseenconcerts.com/post/the-tish-adams-jazz-quartet-sept-18-6-7-pm.

More About Tish Adams:

Ask Vocalist, Tish Adams what she does for a living? She’ll flash you a smile and say… “I make FUN!”

With an compelling stage presence and an extensive repertoire, Tish offers fresh interpretations – yet sets a sentimental mood, in passionate tribute to the rich Jazz tradition. Her range and versatility take many by surprise. Her slow, smoky ballads seem as effortless as her most danceable Swing. She seasons her performances with long-forgotten gems, obscure treasures, and a dash of the Blues. Her loyal listeners compare her to the stylish and sophisticated “Great Ladies of Jazz.” Her fellow players call her “a Natural.” She’s inspired and imaginative with phrasing and tempos, making old songs new again, in a style that is all her own.

And then, there’s radio… Tish’s weekly broadcast, “The Vocalists & Localists Show” has aired for 21 years and counting at 90.3 FM WRIU/www.wriu.org. This is a commercial-free, non-profit broadcast from the University of Rhode Island’s Kingston campus and streams worldwide. She uses this platform to share as many great Jazz Vocalists as she can. In addition, occasional live interviews and the WRIU Jazz Listings help her to spread the word on upcoming events and the many talented musicians that call New England home.

Tish constantly looks for ways that she can use her talents to bring people together. She urges them to support the Arts, the community, Live Jazz venues and each other. Recently, when the Corona Virus brought EVERYONE’S performances to a grinding halt, Tish kept LIVE MUSIC going, by starting this very small, socially distanced concert series. Together, with audio by Sam Kopper and video by Ed Krasnow, she has (so far) used the series’ proceeds and online tips to provide gigs to 20 musicians (including herself), made 11 charitable donations and given 5 very small audiences a safe & joyful Live Music Experience… an experience shared AT NO CHARGE, with YOU, through online streaming at www.musicseenconcerts.com.