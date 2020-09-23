Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, September 21 – 27, 2020.
Things to do this weekend in Newport County is brought to you by…
Friday, September 25
Things To Do
- 11 am – Newport Historical Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:30 pm – Date Night: Mixology at The Reef
- 7:30 pm – Curbside Comedy At Newport Craft
- 9 pm – The Complaints in Newport at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 10:30 am – Looking Ahead At The General Election: A conversation with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
Saturday, September 26
- ‘Sculpting Reality: Information in Our Hands’ opening at Jamestown Arts Center on September 26
- Eco-Depot Collection to be held in Newport on September 26
- Farm Aid to Present Virtual Festival September 26th
- On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport
- Newport Polo will wrap up its 2020 season on Saturday with the Finals presented by Herb Chambers Exotics
- Boston Local Music Festival Moves Online This Weekend (Sept. 26-27)
- Preservation Society to offer local residents and hospitality workers free admission to Newport Mansions this weekend
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups with Clean Ocean Access
- 12 pm – Live music at the Newport Playhouse
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Newport Polo hosts Herb Chambers Exotics Finals
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Barn at Created Purpose
- 6:30 pm – The Side Effects at Localz Burger & Cocktails (Tiverton)
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 6:30 am – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.
Sunday, September 27
- Boston Local Music Festival Moves Online This Weekend (Sept. 26-27)
- Preservation Society to offer local residents and hospitality workers free admission to Newport Mansions this weekend
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 4 pm – Pre-Recorded Choral Evensong for the Feast of St. Michael & All Angels
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.
September Supporter Drive.
You can have an impact. Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
What’s Up Newp’s September supporter drive is underway. By the end of September, our goal is to see 250 of our loyal readers become What’s Up Newp supporters to help power our daily reporting on COVID-19, the 2020 Election, school reopenings, people & profiles, the social justice movement, arts & culture, and important journalism that is brewing in our newsroom.
When you invest in What’s Up Newp, you invest in your community. Since 2012, What’s Up Newp has been free to read, and we will always be, but we need your support to do what we do.
Will you support What’s Up Newp today?