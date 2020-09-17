Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, September 18 – 20, 2020.
Friday, September 18
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 9 am – RIMTA’s 9th Annual Industry Partnership Breakfast
- 11 am – Newport Historical Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm – Ben OConnor Live Aboard Schooner Aurora
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail onboard the Schooner Aurora
- 5:40 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7 pm – A Culinary Tour with Mount Gay Rum at The Reef
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, September 19
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 7 am – 2020 Jamestown Virtual Rhode Race
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9:30 am – Harvest Journey to the Heart
- 10 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Up with Clean Ocean Access
- 1 pm – Jazz in the Vineyards at Greenvale Vineyards
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Newport Polo hosts New England Challenge at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 4 pm – GG’s Pretzels @ The General’s Crossing Brewery
- 5:40 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6 pm – Michelle Saylors Live Music At the Localz in Tiverton
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Bunny Painting at Created Purpose
- 6:30 pm – Free Outdoor Cinema!at Little Compton Community Center
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, September 20
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
- 8:30 am –Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail onboard the Schooner Aurora
- 5:40 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
