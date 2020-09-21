Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, September 21 – 27, 2020.
Monday, September 21
On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creative at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 3:30 pm – Kids Sewing Classes at Stitchery
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5 pm –Wine & Cheese Sail
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
Tuesday, September 22
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – Art Explorers (Ages 3-5) at Island Art Spot
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at MLK Center
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring Island Time Steel Band, from Jamestown on Sept. 22
- 7 pm – Jazz in the House
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
City & Government
- 11 am – Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee
- 3 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 5:45 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
Wednesday, September 23
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 8 pm – A READING SERIES #12 – Marie Howe & Donika Kelly
City & Government
- 9 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 5:45 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 1 pm: Live on WUN: Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
- 6:30 pm: Live on WUN: Newport City Council Meeting
Thursday, September 24
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring Pianist Lois Vaughan, from Newport on Sept. 24
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6 pm – Clagett Dry Dock Party
- 7 pm – LinkedIn Essentials: Becoming Top-of-Mind with Your Network
City & Government
- 4 am – Middletown Tree Commission
- 5 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Friday, September 25
URI Guitar Festival to Return Virtually September 25-27
Things To Do
- 11 am – Newport Historical Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:30 pm – Date Night: Mixology at The Reef
- 7:30 pm – Curbside Comedy At Newport Craft
- 9 pm – The Complaints in Newport at Newport Blues Cafe
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.
- 10:30 am – Looking Ahead At The General Election: A conversation with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
Saturday, September 26
‘Sculpting Reality: Information in Our Hands’ opening at Jamestown Arts Center on September 26
Eco-Depot Collection to be held in Newport on September 26
Farm Aid to Present Virtual Festival September 26th
On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups with Clean Ocean Access
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Newport Polo hosts Herb Chambers Exotics Finals
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Barn at Created Purpose
- 6:30 pm – The Side Effects at Localz Burger & Cocktails (Tiverton)
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.
Sunday, September 27
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 4 pm – Pre-Recorded Choral Evensong for the Feast of St. Michael & All Angels
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise departing from Bowen’s Wharf
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.
