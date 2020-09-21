Coastal Queen hosts a Sunset Cruise almost every evening departing from Bowen's Wharf

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, September 21 – 27, 2020.

Monday, September 21

On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

Tuesday, September 22

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.

Wednesday, September 23

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • 1 pm: Live on WUN: Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Press Briefing
  • 6:30 pm: Live on WUN: Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, September 24

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.

Friday, September 25

URI Guitar Festival to Return Virtually September 25-27

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.

  • 10:30 am – Looking Ahead At The General Election: A conversation with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

Saturday, September 26

‘Sculpting Reality: Information in Our Hands’ opening at Jamestown Arts Center on September 26

Eco-Depot Collection to be held in Newport on September 26

Farm Aid to Present Virtual Festival September 26th

On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.

Sunday, September 27

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back soon for updates.

