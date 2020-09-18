9th annual Catch-A-Curl Youth Surf Contest & Beach Clean Up will take place at Westerly Town Beach on Saturday

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Washington “South” County.

As a reminder, those communities in Washington County are Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, New Shoreham (Block Island), Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.

Things to do in Washington County this weekend is presented by

Friday, September 18

Things To Do

- Advertisement -

City & Government

Live On WUN
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, September 19

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Live On WUN
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, September 20

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Live On WUN
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Did we miss something or is there something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Help power our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 General Election, and your community. 

If you value the news and information What’s Up Newp provides, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR