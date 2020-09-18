Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Washington “South” County.
As a reminder, those communities in Washington County are Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, New Shoreham (Block Island), Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Friday, September 18
Things To Do
- 6 pm – John Brazile at Ballard’s Beach Resort
- 6 pm – John Larson Band / Andy Stone Band / Bob Kendall Band at Pump House Music Works
- 6:30 pm – Four-Course Special Dinner at PHILS – In the Tent!
- 7 pm – Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio at The Contemporary Theater Company
- 8 pm – Bohemian Rhapsody at the Misquamicut Drive-In
- 8 pm – Take it to the Bridge at Rathskeller Down Back
- 9 pm – Dance With DJ Don Dada at The Malted Barley
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Misquamicut Fire District
Live On WUN
Saturday, September 19
Things To Do
- 9 am – FunDrive!! at Exeter Public Library
- 9 am – 9th annual Catch-A-Curl Youth Surf Contest & Beach Clean Up at Westerly Town Beach
- 9 am – Rainbow Run/Walk 5k at Harvest Acres Farm
- 9 am – Compass School 4th Annual Golf Outing
- 10 am – Kids’ Take & Make Craft Kits at Cross Mills Public Library
- 10 am to 5 pm – Monthly Art Show & Workshops at Anchored Soul
- 11 am – Grab and Go Upcycled CD Craft at Langworthy Public Library
- 12 pm – FallFest feat: Jabbawaukee, Guess Method, Sgt. Baker & the Clones, Nate Cozzolino and the Lost Arts & Obsidian State of Mind
- 1 pm – Socially Distant Saturday Jam at South County Museum
- 2 pm – Back Rhodes at The Nordic! (acoustic) at The Nordic
- 2:30 pm – Bad Camper Acoustic Duo at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park
- 3 pm – Federal Hill Pizza Popup at Shaidzon Beer Garden
- 3 pm – Car Show Cruise-In at First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist
- 6:30 pm – Saturday Night at Phil’s!
- 8 pm – Movie Night at the Pavilion at Ashaway RV Resort
- 8 pm – The Endless Summer at the Misquamicut Drive-In
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Live On WUN
Sunday, September 20
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Monthly Art Show & Workshops at Anchored Soul
- 10 am – Kayak – Guided Eco-Tour at Narrow River Kayaks
- 1 pm – Bring a Buddy Hike – Ben Utter Trail
- 2 pm – Late Summer Jams @thenordic
- 2 pm – Maddie Potts Celebration of Life, Corn hole Tournament & Basket Raffle at Alaina’s Ale House
- 4 pm – Sarah LuAnn Thompson Performing @ Sunday Funday!! in downtown Westerly
- 4 pm – Sunday Afternoon Heavy Rescue at Rathskeller Down Back
- 7 pm – Let’s WINE About Canines
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Live On WUN
