Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do across Rhode Island over this weekend, September 18 – 20, 2020.
Bristol County | Includes Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.
Things to do in Bristol County this weekend: September 18 – 20
Kent County | Includes Warwick, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.
Things to do in Kent County this weekend: September 18 – 20
Newport County | Includes Newport, Jamestown, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton.
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: September 18 – 20
Providence County | Includes Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, North Smithfield, Smithfield, and Scituate.
Things to do in Providence County this weekend: September 18 – 20
Washington “South” County | Includes Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, New Shoreham (Block Island), North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Things to do in Washington County this weekend: Sept. 18 – 20
