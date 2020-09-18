Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do across Rhode Island over this weekend, September 18 – 20, 2020.

Things to in Rhode Island this weekend is presented by

Bristol County | Includes Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.

Things to do in Bristol County this weekend: September 18 – 20

- Advertisement -

Kent County | Includes Warwick, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.

Things to do in Kent County this weekend: September 18 – 20

Newport County | Includes Newport, Jamestown, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton.

Things to do this weekend in Newport County: September 18 – 20

Providence County | Includes Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, North Smithfield, Smithfield, and Scituate.

Things to do in Providence County this weekend: September 18 – 20

Washington “South” County | Includes Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, New Shoreham (Block Island), North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.

Things to do in Washington County this weekend: Sept. 18 – 20

Do you know of an event that you’d like to see included here or in an upcoming round-up of events? Add it to our event calendar here- Submit Event.

Really want to add some exposure to your event? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com and ask about our sponsored posts and advertising options for events.