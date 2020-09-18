Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Providence County.
As a reminder, those communities in Providence County include Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, Scituate, and Smithfield.
Friday, September 16
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – 100 Years of “Delusions and Half Truths”: New Mixed Media Works by Becci Davis
- 12 pm – Not “two” tired to ride for Blackstone Valley Tourism Council
- 1 pm – The Elisha Project Share Market
- 3 pm – Acoustic Sessions with Adam Hanna at Rooftop at the Providence G
- 5 pm – Food Truck Friday at Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village
- 6 pm – Pat Barone at Ted’s Stadium Kitchen and Pub
- 6 pm – Mike Coletta @ McT’S Tavern
- 6 pm – Together: A 25th Anniversary Virtual Event!
- 6 pm – Back Rhodes – Levitt AMP Woonsocket Millrace Series
- 6 pm – Twilight River Cruises at Providence River Boat Company
- 6:30 pm – Friday Night Hayrides at Franklin Farm
- 6:30 pm – Roger Ceresi & Greg Laboss at Strings Bar & Grill
- 7 pm – Vince Flynn: Total Power (A Mitch Rapp Novel) Author Kyle Mills
- 7 pm – Seasons Of Love (Virtual Or In Studio) at Paint and Vino
- 7 pm – 9/18/2020 – Toad & the Stooligans – Live Outside at Askew Prov! at Askey Prov
- 7 pm – All Over Making our debut at the Post 85!
- 7:30 pm – Killawatts Rocks Stevie D’s Riverside Tavern
- 7:30 pm – Briana White Live at Muldowneys at Muldowney’s Pub
- 7:30 pm – Mike Finoia at The Comedy Connection
- 8 pm – Jazz on the Patio with Elan Trotman at 148 Pavillion Bar & Lounge
- 8 pm – The TeleDynes – Nick-a-Nees
- 8 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at J Gray’s Pub & Sports Bar
- 9 pm – Voodoo Vixen Rocks The Joint Special Guest Bassist for the Night … Mike Kaz from Psycle
- 9 pm – Jazz with Leland Baker! at Ale House Cigar Bar
- 9:30 pm –The Complaints Pub on Park
City & Government
Saturday, September 17
Things To Do
- 8 am – Guided Kayak Tours with Providence Kayak
- 8 am – Where is Bucklin Brook? Part 2
- 8 am – Broad St PVD Farmers Market
- 8:15 am – Whole Foods Plant-Based: Prescription for Healthy Living at Plant City
- 9 am – Scituate Farmers Market
- 9 am – Pumpkin Picking! at Butterfly Farm in Lincoln
- 9 am – Nature Family Walks at Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
- 9 am – Charcoal Drawing in Roger Williams Park
- 9:30 am – Yoga in the Park – All Levels
- 10 am – ART MART: pop-up markets at the WaterFire Arts Center
- 10:30 am – Sing ‘N Sign: A Signed Children’s Chorus at JDP Theatre Co.
- 11 am – Superheros & Psychics – An Outdoor Fall Market at Plainfield Pike Flea Market
- 12 pm – Outsider Art Show Closing at Outsider Collective
- 12 pm – Providence Tattoo and Music Fest at Fete Music Hall
- 3 pm –Acoustic Sessions with Jack Colton McGrath at Rooftop at the Providence G
- 4 pm – Global Journeys Concert Series: Yacouba Diabate at Roger Williams Park
- 4 pm – PVD: Meet Socialist Presidential Candidate Gloria La Riva! at Burnside Park
- 4:30 pm – Taco Night at Miller’s
- 6:30 pm – Amanda & Ray at Strings Bar & Grill
- 6:30 pm – Author Vanessa Lillie Virtual Book Discussion: For the Best
- 7 pm – Holy Apostles Feast at Holy Apostles Church
- 7 pm – Beach Side (Virtual Or In Studio) at Paint and Vino
- 7 pm – Lisa Kay and Rory Acoustic Duo at Copperfield’s Burger & Beer House
- 7 pm – 9/18 – Barbarian / Okami / Quarantined / 30 Round at Alchemy
- 7 pm – Diablogato & Shore City at Dusk
- 7:30 pm – Rock – A – Blues Playing the East Providence Yacth Club
- 8 pm – RiFF RaFF at Pub on Park
City & Government
Sunday, September 18
Things To Do
- 9 am – Tour de Rhody at Salisbury Farm
- 9:30 am –Yoga in Deerfield Park Series (Smithfield, RI)
- 10 am – PVD Flea Extended thru September!
- 10 am – Sunday Farmers Market at Blackbird Farm
- 10 am – 90s Sunday Brunch at Plaza Bar & Kitchen
- 12 pm – Dear Providence, Hope & Healing Through the Arts at Temple of Music
- 12:30 pm – Pawtucket Community Meal
- 1 pm – Live Music featuring Elise Testone and Michael Sullivan at Mulberry Vineyards
- 1 pm – Beatle Jazz presents; Brunch On The Block(outside)at Askew
- 3 pm – The Senders at The Joint Bar & Grill
- 3 pm – Sunday Sessions with DJ Tony Kenner at Rooftop at the Providence G
- 3 pm – Rock – A – Blues Playing the East Providence Yacth Club
- 4 pm – Gene Harrison & Supa Dupa Food Truck
- 5 pm – New Idol & Sentinel Hill at Dusk
- 7 pm – Haunted Boat Tours with Providence River Boat Company
- 7 pm – 9/20 – Sweet Babylon, Skyline In Stereo, Thousand Years Between
City & Government
