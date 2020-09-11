Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Providence County.
As a reminder, those communities in Providence County include Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, Scituate, and Smithfield.
Friday, September 11
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Between The Hawk and The Buzzard: New Sculptural Works by Nafis M. White at Providence City Hall
- 10:30 am – Growing a Reader: Story Time
- 11 am – Children’s Readers Theater/Storytime at Washington Park Library
- 5 pm – Food Truck Friday at Roger Willaims Park Zoo & Carousel Village
- 6 pm – Full Circle Duo at Ted’s Stadium Kitchen and Pub
- 6 pm – DiscoverIt Comic, Toy & Doll Auction at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers
- 6 pm – Caribbean Soul Duo – Levitt AMP Woonsocket Millrace Series at The Millrace Kitchen
- 6 pm – The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Jaycee Riverwalk Corridor & Arboretum
- 6:30 pm – Twilight River Cruises with Providence River Boat Company
- 6:30 pm – Dawgs at Lou’s!
- 6:30 pm – Friday Night Hayrides at Franklin Farm
- 6:30 pm – Juxo & Lisa Marie at Strings
- 7 pm – Salute to Michael “Chet” Sarge at Askew
- 7:30 pm – Dean Edwards at The Comedy Connection
- 7:30 pm – Brian Twohey Live at Muldowneys
- 7:30 pm – Almost Gone “live” at the Island
- 8 pm – Disorderly Conduct Rocks Pub on Park
- 8 pm – Live, Social Distancing Comedy @Trinity Beer Garden
- 8 pm – Webster Bank presents: Comedy Connection Outdoor Comedy Night
- 9 pm – St80um Night of Iconic Music at The Joint Bar and Grill
- 9 pm – Heavy Rescue at The Last Resort
- 9 pm – Red Light- Last Resort, Fri Sept 11th 9pm Party Rock Fun!
City & Government
- 9 am – Central Falls Prevention Coalition
- 9 am – Providence Board of Licenses
- 4:40 pm – Foster Board of Canvassers
Saturday, September 12
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Green at Freedom Park
- 9 am – Sayles Hill Cemerteries Tour
- 9 am – Scituate Farmers Market
- 9:30 am – 4th annual Hasbro children’s hospital bike run
- 10 am – Outdoor barre with Athleta and Haven Fitness!
- 10 am – Outsider Art Show at Outsider Collective
- 11 am – Shop to Table – a Garden City Sidewalk Sale!
- 3 pm – Thank you Parade in Central Falls
- 3:30 pm – Rogue On The Rhode @ Ravenous Brewing
- 4 pm – BACK IN THE DAY @ Hills Tavern and Grill Outside
- 4:30 pm – Food Truck Concert Nights at Diamond Hill
- 5 pm – Connecting Together: A Celebration of Hope & Gratitude
- 5 pm – After Dark Unplugged at McT’s
- 5:30 pm – Colt State Park Meet/Cruise to Newport
- 6 pm – Deck Bar Disco Night! at Hot Club
- 6:30 pm – Perry Blue at Strings
- 7 pm – Shaun Young W/ Spike & Russ plus The Hi-Fi Lowdowns OUT SIDE @ Askew
- 8 pm – Keturah’s Dream returns to The Pub On Park & It’s Michelles Birthday! Reservations Required.
- 8 pm – Karaoke at Muldowneys EVERY SATURDAY 9/12 – 10/3 at Muldowney’s Pub
- 8 pm – Trio Back at Stevie D’s
- 8 pm – Mattera Madness @ Wings On 5!
- 9:30 pm – Adult Skate Night at United Skates of America
- 10 pm – Island Saturdays | World Famous Dancehall Party at Alchemy
City & Government
- 9 am – Johnston School Committee
- 2 pm – Foster Town Council
Sunday, September 13
Things To Do
- 10 am – PVD Flea Extended thru September!
- 10 am – Sunday Farmers Market at Blackbird Farm
- 10 am – 90s Sunday Brunch at Plaza Bar & Kitchen
- 12 pm – Guided Kayak Tours with Providence Kayak
- 2 pm –TEN31’s Living Art Scavenger Hunt at Slater Park
- 3 pm – Sunday Sessions with DJ Tony Kenner at Providence G
- 7 pm – Alchemy Fundraiser 9/13 – Papercut / Revision / Lifedown / AC
- 7 pm – Haunted Boat Tours with Providence River Boat Company
- 8 pm – Annual Night of Inspiration RabbI Mordechai Becher
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
