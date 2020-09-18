Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Kent County.
As a reminder, those communities in Kent County are Warwick, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.
Friday, September 18
Things To Do
- 9 am – Goddard Memorial State Park Farmers’ Market
- 9:30 am – Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote pop-up Exhibit at West Warwick Public Library
- 12 pm – Spin in Public Day at Paine House
- 3:30 pm – Back to School Meditation at West Warwick Public Library
- 4 pm – Friday Night Cruise Rocky Point Clam Shack
- 4 pm – Matildas at Linesider
- 7 pm – Rum Liners at The Waysider Grille
- 7:30 pm – The Senders at Renegades
- 8 pm – New Nova at Tavern on Main
- 8 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Jeff Rosen at The Trap
- 8 pm – Friday Night at Tavern on Main EG
City & Government
Saturday, September 19
Things To Do
- 7:30 am – Rhode Island Parrot Rescue’s RIPR ANNUAL YARD SALE
- 8 am – Yoga with Arden Bastia at Conimicut Point Park
- 9 am – Lights, Camera, Egg-tion! at Dogtopia
- 11 am – Forever Young Adult Book club
- 1 pm – Outdoor Plant & Book Grab Bag Sale at Warwick Public Libary
- 6 pm – Mike Perella Live at Steve Filippou’s Twisted Pizza
- 7 pm – Ray Lemoi LIVE at The Waysider Grille
- 8 pm – The Sylvia Sisters at Tavern on Main
- 8 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Justin Pomfret at The Trap
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, September 20
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Yoga 101 at Conimicut Point Park
- 10 am – Narragansett Sailing and Boating School – OPEN HOUSE
- 10 am – Untamed / Cars & Coffee / 9-20-20 at Dunkin’ in Warwick
- 12 pm – EGYC J22 Team Racing Fall Series
- 3 pm – Free Outdoor Show – Main Street EG
- 4 pm – Live Music with Michael Wendoloski at Cork and Rye
- 5 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Nate Jones at The Trap
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
