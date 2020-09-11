Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Kent County.
As a reminder, those communities in Kent County are Warwick, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.
Friday, September 11
Things To Do
- 9 am – Goddard Park Farmer’s Market
- 9:30 am – Fall Art-Based Elementary (Home) School Support Class at MoonStone Art Studio
- 9:30 am – Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote pop-up Exhibit at West Warwick Public Library
- 12 pm – Outdoor Wine Tasting at Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery
- 2 pm – Voices of the Lost Year Virtual Reading
- 4 pm – Friday Night Cruise Rocky Point Clam Shack
- 7 pm – The Big Show with Roger Ceresi and Greg Laboss
- 7 pm – 9/11 Memorial Ride Under the Lights
- 7:30 pm – VooDoo Vixen Rocks the Walls Down Renegades
- 8 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Jon Hollywood at The Trap
- 8 mp – Timeless at Tavern on Main
City & Government
Saturday, September 12
Things To Do
- 8 am – Conimicut Village-Wide Yard Sale!
- 9:30 am – Farmer & Artisan Market with Fairy days Festival
- 6 pm – Love Like Lilly Kick-off Event! at Blu On The Water
- 7 pm – AnamCara make their Waysider Debut
- 7 pm – The Senders at the Tavern on the Hill
- 8 pm – The Noyz at Harbor Lights
- 8 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring James Geyer at The Trap
- 8 pm – Odeum Comedy Presents: Poppy Champlin & Friends
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, September 13
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga with Pauline Mann at Conimicut Point Park
- 9 am – Cemetery Clean Up & Camp Meeting at Coventry Public Library
- 10 am – RI Walk to Defeat ALS – 2020
- 11:30 am – Dine for a Cause! at Cork and Rye
- 12 pm – EGYC J22 Team Racing Fall Series
- 4 pm – Live Music with Nate Jones at Cork and Rye
- 4 pm – SmokinToads @ Tavern on the Hill Sunday 4-8pm
- 5 pm – Sunday Night Duo at The Trap
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
