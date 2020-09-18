Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.
Friday, September 18
Things To Do
- 9 am – Wheel Throwing for Beginners and Intermediates
- 6:45 pm – High Holidays With Chabad
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Live on WUN
Saturday, September 19
Things To Do
- 9 am – Farmer’s Market at Mount Hope Farm
- 10 am to 6 pm – Bristol State Street Fair & Arts Festival on State Street
- 10 am – Walking Tour: Hither and Yon at Bristol Historical & Preservation Society
- 11 am – Youth Artist of the Month – Zachary Leone at The Collaborative 02885
- 11 am – The Teeny Tiny Show at The Collaborative 02885
- 6:30 pm – Author Vanessa Lillie Virtual Book Discussion: For the Best
- 7 pm – Vince Flynn: Total Power (A Mitch Rapp Novel) Author Kyle Mills
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Live on WUN
Sunday, September 20
Things To Do
- 9 am – Sunday Brunch at Portside Tavern
- 1 pm – Boozy Brunch & Cheetah Prints: A Cupcake Decorating Class at Hope & Main
- 2 pm – GG’s Pretzels at Twelve Guns Brewery
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Live on WUN
