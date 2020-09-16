By: International Tennis Hall Of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today announced the return of its Fan Voting initiative, marking the third year that fans have been given the opportunity to vote for the incoming class of Hall of Famers. As one of just two sports halls of fame where fans’ votes can have a direct impact on a candidate’s induction, Fan Voting is a way to bring the global sport, its history, and the incredible honor of Hall of Fame induction closer to sports fans around the world.

New this year, BNP Paribas, a longstanding partner of the ITHF, will be the Presenting Sponsor of Fan Voting, supporting the initiative and bringing enhanced digital experiences to fans. A highlight will include the new “I VOTE, YOU VOTE” social media challenge in which fans around the globe will be encouraged to use their own social media channels to rally other fans to vote. The Hall of Fame will provide unique referral codes to participants and the 20 fans who engage the most additional voters will be rewarded with a private online chat with a small group of Hall of Fame tennis legends.

“BNP Paribas is a longtime and committed supporter of the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA. “While the special events that are traditionally part of our partnership couldn’t happen in person this year, we are delighted to support the Hall of Fame’s mission to honor the greatest champions in tennis history as the Presenting Sponsor of Fan Voting. Fan Voting provides an opportunity for fans around the world to continue to engage with the sport, and we’re pleased to help make that possible.”

Fans will be able to cast their votes for the nominees October 1 through October 25 online at vote.tennisfame.com. There are five candidates hailing from all over the world on the ballot for the Class of 2021. This year’s ballot of candidates will be announced next week, just ahead of the opening of Fan Voting. Fans will be able to vote only once but can cast their vote for as many candidates as they’d like at that time.

“We’re excited that Fan Voting is back for the third year,” said ITHF CEO Todd Martin. “In recent years, it’s been great to see fans from around the world get involved by casting their vote for who they believe is deserving of tennis’ ultimate honor. Even though the tennis calendar looks a little bit different this year, we’re thrilled to give fans an opportunity to engage with the sport’s history and be part of the election process for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.”

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive an affirmative vote of 75 percent of ballots submitted by the Official Voting Group of tennis journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers. The top-three vote getters in the Fan Vote will receive bonus percentage points on their score. The candidate with the highest result in the Fan Vote will receive three additional percentage points, while second and third place will receive two and one additional percentage points, respectively.

The results of the ITHF Fan Vote will be announced at the conclusion of the voting period. Inductees will be announced in early 2021 with the induction ceremony slated to take place July 17, 2021.

Since 1955, 257 inductees from 26 countries have earned their place in the Hall of Fame.

To learn more or to cast a vote, visit vote.tennisfame.com.