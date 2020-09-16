The Newport Historic Spring Leadership Committee today announced that they will host a special photography exhibit by Newport resident and acclaimed photographer E.A. Kahane.

The exhibit entitled “We Need a Parade!” photos of the 60th anniversary of Newport’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

This exhibit is free and open to the public starting September 18 until October 12, 2020, from 1:00 – 5:00 pm from Thursdays through Sundays.

The exhibit will be hosted at the site of the original city spring which is the corner of Spring and Touro Streets.

All photos in the exhibit are available for purchase by accessing their online gallery using the link https://newportspring.org/we-need-a-parade/. Proceeds from purchases of the photographs will be donated to the Newport Historic Spring Park Project and used in the pursuit of reclaiming the original site of our city’s founding and turning it into a park for the enjoyment of all.

“We Need a Parade!” has been made possible through the inspiration and generosity of E.A. Kahane who provided all the photos and is donating all the proceeds from any sales to the Spring project, according to a press release from Newport Historic Spring.

“Photography has been Kahane’s passion from childhood. The camera has provided her a continuing opportunity to portray, interpret and share her world. Kahane’s body of work is varied, ranging from landscape to portraits. While her themes may change, the joy, excitement, and drama she captures and projects, always shine through. This has resulted in several bodies of work that include most recently, I LOVE A PARADE. This exhibit highlights photos taken by Kahane at the 2016 Newport, RI St. Patrick’s Day parade. The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Newport has been ongoing for 64 years and is made possible by the leadership and hard work of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #1, Newport, RI,” the press release states..

For further information on the Newport Historic Spring project, visit www.newportspring.org