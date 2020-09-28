Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the sale of ‘Snug Harbor’ located at 328 Bellevue Avenue in Newport.
The property, on nearly two acres, sold for $3,750,000. The buyers were represented by David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Kylie McCollough of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.
This Queen-Anne style estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed by the renowned architectural firm of William Appleton Potter & Robert H. Robertson. Also known as ‘The Charles H. Baldwin House,’ the ‘summer cottage’ was commissioned in 1877 and has been featured in many important publications on architectural history. With almost 7,000 sf of interior living space, the ‘summer cottage’ also includes private outdoor areas — piazza, pool, clay tennis court, and lush lawns and gardens.
This sale represents one of seven sales of single-family houses over $3,000,000 so far this year, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. During the same period last year, there were two sales over that price.
Paul Leys, broker/co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “The sale of one of Newport’s famed Bellevue Avenue architectural gems continues to show the strength and variety of the Newport market. Today’s buyers can find newer contemporary, waterfront and water view, or in-town classic turn-of-the-century residences with great detail.”
