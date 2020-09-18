There’s great music happening around the state and streaming around the world this weekend. Many live streams are now using production crews for a high quality home experience. Check out some of our top picks below.

Friday: Alicia Keys premieres her new album in a Livestream at 6PM. Details here.

Friday: Sheryl Crow will be playing a pair of live shows Friday and Saturday night in “Songs From The Big Green Barn.” Details here.

Friday: Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy will be playing “At The Drive Inn” at 7:30 PM. Click here for details.

- Advertisement -

Friday: Rickie Lee Jones streams an “Intimate Evening with Rickie Lee Jones- Live Concert & Storytelling” beginning at 8PM/ Details here.

Friday: Jazz with Tish Adams Quartet live and streaming at 6PM. Details here.

Friday: An Outdoor show at the Pumphouse in Wakefield includes three of RI’s best bands, John Larson and the Silver Fields, the Andy Stone Band and the Bob Kendall Band. Details here.

Saturday: RI Music Hall of Famers Neal & the Vipers will be at Askew live Saturday night beginning around 7PM. Reservations recommended. Details here.

Saturday: Deer Tick will be streaming “Please Freaking Vote,” a live concert at 8PM. The RI born band will be performing Born On Flag Day in its entirety Details here.