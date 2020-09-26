This weekend is perhaps the biggest we’ve seen in streaming music since the pandemic began. Several music festivals are streaming and a few COVID safe local gigs are happening as well.
Saturday: Bonneroo has a virtual ROO-ALity weekend with a with music streaming this weekend from Dave Matthews and Friends, Metallica, The White Stripes, James Brown, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes and more. Details here.
Saturday: Fresh off a Boston Music Awards nomination, GA-20 plays outdoors at Nick-a-Nees Saturday at 8PM. Details here.
Saturday: Farm Aid is “On the Road” this year, as the annual festival goes virtual with a long list of stars. Founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews will be joined by Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt & Boz Scaggs, Brandi Carlile and more. Details here.
Saturday: Dark Star Orchestra live streaming from the Cape Cod Drive-In at 7PM. Details here.
Saturday: Best of Pitchfork Music Festival streaming at 7PM. Performers included Angel Olsen, beach House and Wilco. Details here.
Saturday: Lisa Loeb is performing her classic album “Tails” in a livestream today at 4PM and again at 9PM. Details here.
Sunday: The Duke Robillard Band will be performing an outdoor show at Pump House Music Sunday at 5PM. Details here.
Sunday: The 16th Annual DC Jazzfest is streaming all weekend with artists including Allison Au, Allyn Johnson & Sonic Sanctuary, and more. Details here.
