The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) announces a new exhibition titled Sculpting Reality: Information in Our Hands Curated by Becci Davis and Benjamin Lundberg Torres Sánchez. The Exhibition runs September 26th – November 7th and features k. funmilayo aileru, Mary-Kim Arnold, Jacques Bidon, Laura Lamb Brown-Lavoie, Ian J. G. Cozzens, Becci Davis, Jeremy Ferris, Gaby Hurtado-Ramos, Janaya Kizzie, Jazzmen Lee-Johnson, Benjamin Lundberg Torres Sánchez, Walker Mettling, SIRAP, Shey ‘Rí Acu,’ Rivera Ríos, Jay Simple, and Kei Soares Cobb.

About the Exhibition:

Media captures much more information than it communicates explicitly.

The content of print media, broadcast, and digital spaces builds landscapes of information in sometimes unintended, yet revealing ways. The necessity to sift through this information creates a space where the public experiences chance encounters with content that fall outside the lines of their intended searches. What happens when an article seems to align with a nearby advertisement, or a story is morphed through acts of translation between formats, or when information is expanded, disputed, or disrupted by live commentary, annotation, and editing?

Given this shifting terrain, what are our responsibilities as consumers, curators, as sculptors of reality?

About the curators:

Becci Davis was born on a military installation in Georgia named after General Henry L. Benning of the Confederate States Army. Her birth initiated her family’s first generation after the Civil Rights Act and its fifth generation post-Emancipation. Now living in Rhode Island, Becci is an interdisciplinary artist who finds inspiration in memory, history, exploring natural and cultural landscapes, and her experiences as a daughter, mother, American, and Southern born and raised, Black woman.

After earning her MFA from Lesley University College of Art and Design in 2017, Becci was the recipient of the St. Botolph Club Foundation Emerging Artist Award in Visual Art, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Fellowship in New Genres, the Providence Public Library Creative Fellowship, and the RISD Museum Artist Fellowship. She was also featured as one of Art New England magazine’s 10 Emerging Artists of 2019.

Benjamin Lundberg Torres Sánchez (b. 1987, Bogotá) uses their art & facilitation to transform individual witness into collective action. As a queer, transnational adoptee, their work resists ways the state hijack individual & collective bodies to fulfill performances of power across imaginary borders & boundaries. They are the founder and co-curator of the performance and exhibition series, Se Aculilló?, and were the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts 2017 and 2018 Merit Fellow in New Genres and Film & Video respectively.

Lundberg Torres Sánchez’s work has been shown in the U.S. at the Queens Museum, Museum of the Moving Image, The Mills Gallery at Boston Center for the Arts, RISD Museum, and the Knockdown Center to name a few. Their work has been presented internationally in Montreal, Mexico City, Santiago de Querétaro, São Paulo, Lima, and La Paz.

Sculpting Reality: Information in Our Hands – At A Glance

WHAT: Sculpting Reality Exhibition

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown RI 02835

WHEN: September 26 – November 7

HOURS: Wed. Fri. Sat. 11am – 3pm + Thurs. 4 – 7pm, or by appointment

TICKETS: Free and open to the public





The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, JAC talks and concerts, and provides art and design educational programs for people of all ages. Housed in a former boat repair shop, the JAC was awarded Best Gallery in Newport County by the Best of Rhode Island 2017 & 2018 readers’ polls. Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, 10 Thousand Small Businesses, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, The Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub, for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas and innovation flourish.

The mission of the Jamestown Arts Center is to engage, enrich and inspire our community through extraordinary arts and educational experiences.