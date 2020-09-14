Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

The Rogue Island Comedy Festival is keeping the tradition going in 2020!

The 6th Annual Festival will be held October 9-11th (Columbus Day Weekend) outdoors at the beautiful Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth..

This year’s festival will bring you five standup comedy showcases over three nights! Featured comedians include Joe List (Netflix, The Tonight Show, The Joe Rogan Experience), Ray Harrington (CONAN, Hulu), Sarah Tollemache (Comedy Central, The Late Late Show with James Cordon), and over a dozen more comics from around the country!

“Enjoy a safe, socially distant, and unique atmosphere on the lovely outdoor wine terrace overlooking the vineyard,” a press release from the festival states. “A large canopy covers the terrace in the event of inclement weather, so all shows are rain or shine. Full wine bar available and food trucks on site! Seating is extremely limited for these events, so get your tickets now”!

Shows will take place on Friday, October 9at 8 pm, Saturday, October 10; 7 pm & 9 pm, and on Sunday, October 11; 7 pm & 9 pm.

Full schedule and tickets at www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com

Questions: rogueislandcomedyfest@gmail.com