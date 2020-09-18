Here’s a round-up of the scheduled road and lane closures throughout Newport County during the week ahead.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) are effective for the week of September 20 – 26, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

!!!! PLEASE NOTE: THE SPEED LIMIT ON THE NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE !!!!

!!!! HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 25 MPH !!!!



NPB Roadway Deck Rehabilitation Project

For the period from Late August 2020 through December 2020 there will be work taking place 24 hours a day with a Permanent Lane Closure in the Eastbound (heading from Jamestown to Newport) Passing Lane between spans 2E to 22E. During the first 2 weeks of August 2020, there will be a transition from the prior phase of the project in the Westbound Travel lane to the Eastbound Passing Lane and traffic patterns may vary. Upon completion of the transition, lanes of travel Eastbound and Westbound may alternate to allow 2 lanes into Newport during morning rush hour (6am to 9am) and 2 lanes out of Newport during afternoon rush hour (3pm to 6pm). At all other times the contractor may utilize one other lane which would leave one lane of traffic open in each direction. Modifications may be made due to weather and traffic conditions.



Westbound Right Lane Closure- 9/21- 7 am to 2 pm



Overnight:

Eastbound and Westbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) and Billed by Mail Lanes Only- Daily- 11 pm to 7 am



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 9/21 to 9/25- 7 am to 3 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Overnight:

Southbound Lane Closure- 9/20 to 9/24- 7 pm to 3 am



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) are effective for the week of September 19-25, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.

Interstate Highway Restrictions

Temporary Exit and Ramp Closures

Cranston: The on-ramps from Rte. 14 (Plainfield Pke.) to I-295 will be closed for drainage work, Tues. and Wed. nights (to I-295 South), and Thurs. night (to I-295 North), 7 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Greenwich: I-95 South at Exit 9, exit closed for construction, Fri. night, Sept. 18, and Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Pawtucket: The on-ramp from Fountain St. to I-95 North is closed through mid-November. Follow signed detour via Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway.

Pawtucket: I-95 South at Exit 30, exit closed for bridge work through mid-November. Follow signed detour using Exit 29.

New Traffic Patterns

Pawtucket: I-95 North at Exit 30 there is a lane split with two lanes to the left and one lane to the right of the split. Please note: effective Tues. night, Sept. 22, the split will change with one lane to the left and two to the right. All lanes go through. Do not stop or change lanes.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Richmond: I-95, at Exit 3, traffic has shifted to the right on I-95 South and to the left on I-95 North through Spring 2021. Exit 3 is now a single exit in both directions of I-95.

Extended Closures

Pawtucket: I-95 North at Exit 30, two lanes and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for bridge work, Fri. night, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.-Mon. morning, Sept. 28 at 6 a.m. Rolling roadblocks and narrowed lanes also anticipated. Expect delays. Local traffic impacts here.



Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to Exit 11 and on the decks of the Centerville Rd. and Toll Gate Rd. Bridges, left and right shoulder closures, respectively, for restoration of center median until the operation is completed.

Warwick: I-295 North, at the Knight Bridge over I-95 South just prior to Exit 1A, left shoulder closed for approximately three weeks.

Weekend

Cumberland: I-295 South, from Mendon Rd. to the end of the Blackstone Viaduct, left lane closed for bridge work, Sat., 6:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 South, from Exit 3 to Exit 2, right shoulder closed for bridge work, Sat., 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295, from the Phenix Ave. overpass to the Scituate Ave. overpass, alternating lane closures for paving, Sun. night (I-295 North), and Mon. night (I-295 South), 7 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Rte. 33 at the Providence St. Bridge to the Wilbur Ave. underpass, left lane closed and lanes shifted for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6:30 p.m.-6 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295, from the MA line to Exit 22, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: I-95, under the Shippeetown Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 22 to Lonsdale Ave. overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Rte. 10 to Eddy St., alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence/East Providence: I-195, from I-95 to the MA line, shoulder closures in a moving operation for sign work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North, from the Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.) Bridge to the Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) Bridge, various lane closures and shifts for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6:30 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95, from Exit 12 to Exit 10, rolling roadblocks, alternating lane and temporary on- and off-ramp closures in a moving operation for overhead sign installation, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Delays possible. Follow signed detours. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to Exit 12, temporary closures of Exit 10A and 10B off I-95 South and on-ramp from Rte. 117 West to I-95 North, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m., plus alternating lanes, 7 p.m.-6 a.m., for paving. Delays possible. Follow signed detours. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.



Warwick: I-95, under Greenwich Ave., left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, under the Knight Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-295 South, from the Pawtuxet River to I-95 South, left lane closed and lanes shifted for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6:30 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-295, from Exit 1B to I-95, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night (I-295 South), and Thurs. night (I-295 North), 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

West Greenwich: I-95, under the New London Turnpike Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295, from Exit 20 to Exit 22, lane and shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone.



Cumberland: I-295, from Scott Rd. to the MA line, alternating lane closures for survey work, Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hopkinton: I-95, from Exit 2 to Exit 3, right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ongoing Traffic Patterns

Johnston: I-295 South over Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.) at the Greenville Ave. Bridge, lanes shift to the temporary bridge in the center median for bridge work through Fall 2020.



Providence: I-95 South, from Broadway to Eddy St., one lane to the left and two to the right through mid September.



Providence: The I-95 North off-ramp to Rte. 146 North at Exit 23, all lanes shift to the right for the last phase of construction. Final completion of the project is scheduled for Fall 2020.

Richmond: I-95, at Exit 4, lanes have split to the left and right on both sides of I-95.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted onto the existing Rte. 6 West roadway just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed

Rte. 10

Rte. 10, from Tobey St. to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Route 6 West, one-half mile before its original location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey Street on-ramp is closed. Follow signed detour.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work through 2021.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Exit Closure

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Exit 11, exit closed for bridge demolition and replacement through November. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Road Closure

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, under the Division St. Bridge, road closed for construction, Fri. night, Sept. 18, and Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Pound Hill Rd. to Rte. 146A, one lane to the left, and one to the right of the split through November.



Providence: A new traffic pattern is in place on Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St. All lanes shift to the left and one of the three lanes will be closed for bridge construction through Spring 2021.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, over Jefferson Blvd., between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange, lanes shift to the right for bridge work, from 8 p.m., Fri., July 17 until the operation is completed.

Weekend

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the Exit 7 interchange ramps, left shoulder closed for construction, Sat., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Overnight

Cranston/Providence: Rte. 10, from Park Ave. to the 6/10 Connector, shoulder closures in a moving operation for sign work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 37, from Natick Ave. to Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), shoulder closures in a moving operation for sign work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Kingstown: Rte. 4 North, between the off- and on-ramps to Rte. 102, right lane closed and narrowed lanes for drainage work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the Exit 7 interchange ramps, left shoulder closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 North, from Exit 23 off I-95 North to Branch Ave., right shoulder closed for construction, Wed., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Providence: Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to the Westminster St. Bridge, and Rte. 10 North, from Union Ave. to the Atwells Ave. Bridge, right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 6 West, and the on- and off-ramps to/from Memorial Blvd. under the I-95 South off-ramp to Memorial Blvd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Temporary Road/Ramp Closures

Pawtucket: Main St. South, at the Main St. Bridge over I-95, road closed for bridge work, Wed. afternoon, Aug. 12 through late Sept. Main St. North traffic not affected. Please note: the on-ramp from Cedar St. to I-95 South may also be closed for this work, Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detours.

Overnight

Providence: Allens Ave., from Terminal Rd. to Ernest St., and Allens Ave. at Thurbers Ave., various lane closures for paving, Wed. night, midnight-4 a.m. Expect delays.

Weekday

Central Falls: Rte. 114 (Broad St.), from Tremont St. to Madeira Ave., alternating one-way traffic, with partial lane closures, narrowed lanes and shifts possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone with driveway/walkway access and parking restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Rte. 44, from Pawtucket Ave. to the MA line, right lane closures, shifts and narrowed lanes possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, with driveway/walkway access restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Pawtucket Ave. at the Pleasant St. intersection, alternating lane closures and narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Providence: Allens Ave., from Blackstone St. to New York Ave., shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.



Providence: The Bath St. East Bridge, which spans the Woonasquatucket River between Kinsley Ave./Providence Place and Promenade St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

East Bay

New Traffic Pattern

Bristol: Rte. 114 North, from Washington St. to the Silver Creek Bridge, remains closed. We estimate two-way traffic to begin by Mon., Sept. 28.

Newport County

Weekend

Newport and Middletown: Coddington Hwy. and JT Connell Hwy., from Lake Erie St. in Middletown to Maple Ave. in Newport, shoulder closures for construction, Sat., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekday

Newport and Middletown: Coddington Hwy. and JT Connell Hwy., from Lake Erie St. in Middletown to Maple Ave. in Newport, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Upcoming Road Closures

North Smithfield: Rte. 104 (Greenville Ave.), under Rte. 146, road closed for steel placement, Fri. night, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Scituate: Rte. 115, from Rte. 116 to Jackson Flat Rd./Hope Ave., road closed for paving, Mon. Sept. 21, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekend

Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

Burrillville: Whipple Ave., just before and after the Rte. 102 overpass, alternating one-way traffic with narrowed lanes and shifts possible for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Cumberland: Mill St., over Sleepy Hollow Reservoir, alternating right shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 6A, from Rte. 116 (Greenville Ave.) to Rte. 102 (Chopmist Hill Rd.), alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 25.

Scituate: Rte. 115, from Rte. 116 to Jackson Flat Rd./Hope Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuing

Cumberland: The Town-owned Howard Rd. Bridge, which carries Howard Rd. over Abbott Run, is currently closed. Please follow signed detour via Abbot Run Valley Rd. in Cumberland or from Paine Rd. in Mass. More information is available here.

South County

New Traffic Pattern

Exeter: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal, for bridge work, 24 hours a day, on Austin Farm Rd. over I-95, through mid-September. Expect delays.

Weekday

Charlestown/Richmond: Rte. 112, from Butter Lane to Carolina Mill Lane, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Narragansett: Rte. 108 East, from Shadow Farm Way to Point Judith Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Narragansett: Rte. 108 West, from Sweet Meadow Ct. to Shadow Farm Way, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Narragansett: Rte. 108, from Woodruff Ave. to Kingstown Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 138, from Rte. 1 to Rte. 1A, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 3, under the Baker Pines Bridge, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 138, just before and after the Kingston Rd. Bridge, shoulder closures and ramp narrowing at Exit 3 off I-95 for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Hopkinton: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal for bridge work 24 hours per day on Mechanic St. North and South, under the I-95 overpass.

West Bay

New Traffic Patterns

Coventry: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Rte. 33 (Sandy Bottom Rd.), over the Pawtuxet River at the Sandy Bottom Bridge, through December 2020. Access to local businesses maintained. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd. North under Rte. 37 is closed until late Oct. All traffic has shifted to Jefferson Blvd. South.

Weekday

Coventry: Laurel Ave., from St. Vincent DePaul St. to Anthony St., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Commonwealth Ave., various lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone and shifts during non-working hours.



Warwick: Rte. 5 North, just before after Old Greenwich Ave., partial right lane closure for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Rd. East, from Post Rd. to Harmony Ct., right lane closed for drainage work, Mon. and Tues., 6 a.m.-1 p.m.