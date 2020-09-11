Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Here’s a round-up of the scheduled road and lane closures throughout Newport County during the week ahead.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) are effective for the week of September 13 – 19, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

!!!! PLEASE NOTE: THE SPEED LIMIT ON THE NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE !!!!

!!!! HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 25 MPH !!!!

NPB Roadway Deck Rehabilitation Project

For the period from early June 2020 through late August 2020 there will be work taking place 24 hours a day with a Permanent Lane Closure in the Westbound (heading from Newport to Jamestown) Passing Lane between spans 2E to 22E. During the first 2 weeks of June 2020, there will be a transition from the prior phase of the project in the Eastbound Travel lane to the Westbound Passing Lane and traffic patterns may vary. Upon completion of the transition, lanes of travel Eastbound and Westbound may

alternate to allow 2 lanes into Newport during morning rush hour (6am to 9am) and 2 lanes out of Newport during afternoon rush hour (3pm to 6pm). At all other times the contractor may utilize one other lane which would leave one lane of traffic open in each direction. Modifications may be made due to weather and traffic conditions.



Westbound Right Lane Closure-9/14 to 9/16- 7 am to 1:30 pm



Overnight:

Eastbound and Westbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) and Billed by Mail Lanes Only- Daily- 11 pm to 7 am Eastbound and Westbound Rolling Lane Closures- 9/17- 7 pm to 3 am



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 9/14 to 9/17- 7 am to 4:30 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Overnight:

Southbound Lane Closure- 9/17- 7 pm to 3 am



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Sakonnet River Bridge.



The schedule is subject to change. Please visit our Real Time Traffic Updates page at http://www.ritba.org/travel-alerts or

follow us on Twitter @RIEZPASS for the most current information.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) are effective for the week of September 12 – 18, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.

Interstate Highway Restrictions

Temporary Exit and Ramp Closures

Pawtucket: The on-ramp from Fountain St. to I-95 North is closed through November. Follow signed detour via Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway.



Pawtucket: I-95 South at Exit 30, exit closed for bridge work through late Summer. Follow signed detour using Exit 29.

Providence: I-95 North at Exit 24, exit closed for sign installation, Tues. night, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

Pawtucket: I-95 North at Exit 30 there is a lane split with two lanes to the left and one lane to the right of the split. All lanes go through.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.



Richmond: I-95, at Exit 3, traffic has shifted to the right on I-95 South and to the left on I-95 North through Spring 2021. Exit 3 is now a single exit in both directions of I-95.

Extended Closures

Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to Exit 11 and on the decks of the Centerville Rd. and Toll Gate Rd. Bridges, left and right shoulder closures, respectively, for restoration of center median until the operation is completed.

Warwick: I-295 North, at the Knight Bridge over I-95 South just prior to Exit 1A, left shoulder closed for approximately three weeks.

Weekend

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Exit 18 to Exit 20, right lane closed for bridge work, Sat., 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295, from Exit 3B to Exit 9A, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 South, from Exit 3B to Exit 1B, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Sun. night, 7:30 p.m.-midnight.



Cranston/Johnston: I-295, from the Phenix Ave. overpass to Exit 6, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.



East Greenwich: I-95, under the Shippeetown Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Exeter: I-95, under the Austin Farm Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Pawtucket/Providence: I-95, from Exit 27 to Exit 23, left lane closed for sign installation, Sun. night (I-95 South), and Mon. night (I-95 North), 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



Pawtucket/Providence: I-95, from Exit 27 to Exit 23, alternating lane closures for sign installation, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Eddy St. to Atwells Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence/East Providence: I-195, from I-95 to the MA line, shoulder closures in a moving operation for sign work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence/Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 23 to Exit 27, right lane closed for sign installation, Tues. night, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. The on-ramps from Charles. St. and Branch Ave. to I-95 North will also be closed at this time. Follow signed detour.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95, from Exit 2 to Exit 3, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 12 to Cowesett Rd. overpass, alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Warwick: I-95, under Greenwich Ave., left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, from Exit 12 to East Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Warwick: I-295 South, from the Pawtuxet River to I-95 South, left lane closed and lanes shifted for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



West Greenwich: I-95, under the New London Turnpike Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

West Greenwich: I-95 South, from Exit 8 to just beyond Exit 7, and I-95 North, from Exit 6 to just beyond Exit 7, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Sun. night, 8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston/Johnston: I-295 North, from the Scituate Ave. overpass to Exit 7, left lane closed for construction, Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Cumberland: I-295, from Exit 20 to Exit 22, lane and shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone.



Providence/Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 23 to Exit 27, right lane closed for guardrail installation, Mon. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to I-295, watch for construction crews behind barrier, Mon.-Fri, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Ongoing Traffic Patterns

Johnston: I-295 South over Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.) at the Greenville Ave. Bridge, lanes shift to the temporary bridge in the center median for bridge work through Fall 2020.



Providence: I-95 South, from Broadway to Eddy St., one lane to the left and two to the right through mid September.



Providence: The I-95 North off-ramp to Rte. 146 North at Exit 23, all lanes shift to the right for the last phase of construction. Final completion of the project is scheduled for Fall 2020.

Richmond: I-95, at Exit 4, lanes have split to the left and right on both sides of I-95.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted onto the existing Rte. 6 West roadway just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10, from Tobey St. to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Route 6 West, one-half mile before its original location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey Street on-ramp is closed. Follow signed detour.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work through 2021.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Exit Closure

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Exit 11, exit closed for bridge demolition and replacement through November. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Pound Hill Rd. to Rte. 146A, one lane to the left, and one to the right of the split through November.



Providence: A new traffic pattern is in place on Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St. All lanes shift to the left and one of the three lanes will be closed for bridge construction through Spring 2021.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, over Jefferson Blvd., between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange, lanes shift to the right for bridge work, from 8 p.m., Fri., July 17 until the operation is completed.

Overnight

Cranston/Providence: Rte. 10, from Park Ave. to the 6/10 Connector, shoulder closures in a moving operation for sign work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37, from Natick Ave. to Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), shoulder closures in a moving operation for sign work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the Exit 7 interchange ramps, left shoulder closed for construction, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Rte. 104, watch for construction crews behind barrier, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.



Providence: Rte. 10, from Park Ave. to Elmwood Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. (Rte. 10 North) and Fri. (Rte. 10 South), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Metropolitan Providence

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Temporary Road/Ramp Closures

Pawtucket: Main St. South, at the Main St. Bridge over I-95, road closed for bridge work, Wed. afternoon, Aug. 12 through late Sept. Main St. North traffic not affected. Please note: the on-ramp from Cedar St. to I-95 South may also be closed for this work, Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detours.

Weekend

Providence: Rte. 1A South, from Lehigh St. to Thurbers Ave., right shoulder closed for drainage work, Sat., 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m

Weekday

Central Falls: Rte. 114 (Broad St.), from Fales St. to High St., alternating one-way traffic, with partial lane closures, narrowed lanes and shifts possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone with driveway/walkway access and parking restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Rte. 44, from Pawtucket Ave. to the MA line, right lane closures, shifts and narrowed lanes possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, with driveway/walkway access restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Pawtucket Ave. at the Pleasant St. intersection, alternating lane closures and narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Johnston/Cranston: Rte. 14 (Plainfield Pike), from Sailor’s Way to the I-295 North on-ramp, and from Simmonsville Ave. to the I-295 South on-ramp, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Allens Ave., from Blackstone St. to New York Ave., shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.



Providence: The Bath St. East Bridge, which spans the Woonasquatucket River between Kinsley Ave./Providence Place and Promenade St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

East Bay

New Traffic Pattern

Bristol: Rte. 114 North, from Washington St. to the Silver Creek Bridge, remains closed. We estimate two-way traffic to begin by Mon., Sept. 28.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Newport County

Weekend

Newport and Middletown: Coddington Hwy. and JT Connell Hwy., from Lake Erie St. in Middletown to Maple Ave. in Newport, shoulder closures for construction, Sat., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekday

Newport and Middletown: Coddington Hwy. and JT Connell Hwy., from Lake Erie St. in Middletown to Maple Ave. in Newport, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Upcoming Road Closure

North Smithfield: Rte. 104 (Greenville Ave.), under Rte. 146, road closed for steel placement, Fri. night, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Scituate: Rte. 115, from Rte. 116 to Jackson Flat Rd./Hope Ave., road closed for paving, Mon. Sept. 21, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Burrillville: Victory Hwy., at its intersection with East Ave., the Glendale Bypass and Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.), alternating one-way traffic with shifts in a moving operation for construction, Mon. and Tues., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.



Foster: Rte. 6 West, from Rounds Ln. to Rams Tail Rd., right shoulder closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.­-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 6A, from Rte. 116 (Greenville Ave.) to Rte. 102 (Chopmist Hill Rd.), alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 25.



Scituate: Rte. 115, from Rte. 116 to Jackson Flat Rd./Hope Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Smithfield: Rte. 116 South, from Rtes. 104/5 (Farnum Pke.) to Stillwater Rd., partial right lane closure for a bridge inspection, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Cumberland: The Town-owned Howard Rd. Bridge, which carries Howard Rd. over Abbott Run, is currently closed. Please follow signed detour via Abbot Run Valley Rd. in Cumberland or from Paine Rd. in Mass. More information is available here.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Richmond: Rte. 138, just before and after the Kingston Rd. Bridge, road closed for bridge demolition, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Exeter: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal, for bridge work, 24 hours a day, on Austin Farm Rd. over I-95, through mid-September. Expect delays.

Weekday

Charlestown/Richmond: Rte. 112, from Butter Lane to Carolina Mill Lane, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 3, under the Baker Pines Bridge, various lane restrictions for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 138, just before and after the Kingston Rd. Bridge, shoulder closures and ramp narrowing at Exit 3 off I-95, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.South Kingstown: Old Tower Hill Rd., from Patton Ave. to Kelley Way, partial lane closures and narrowed lanes in a moving operation for landscaping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Hopkinton: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal for bridge work 24 hours per day on Mechanic St. North and South, under the I-95 overpass.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

West Bay

New Traffic Patterns

Coventry: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Rte. 33 (Sandy Bottom Rd.), over the Pawtuxet River at the Sandy Bottom Bridge, through December 2020. Access to local businesses maintained. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd. North under Rte. 37 is closed until late Oct. All traffic has shifted to Jefferson Blvd. South.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Commonwealth Ave., various lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone and shifts during non-working hours.

Warwick: Rte. 5, just before after Old Greenwich Ave., partial right lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top