On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

As condolences continue to stream in from across the world, here are a collection of tweets and statements from Rhode Island political officials honoring her memory upon hearing the news of her death.

We will add condolences found as they become available.

Governor Gina Raimondo

Governor Raimondo Directs Rhode Island Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Governor Gina M. Raimondo has ordered that the Rhode Island flags at all state facilities and buildings be flown at half-staff in memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of her interment.



“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent a lifetime applying her brilliant legal mind to the crucial work of making the United States a more just and equitable nation. She was an inspiration to women around the world. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, and the millions of Americans mourning her passing. It’s on all of us to carry forward her commitment to the founding ideals of our nation.”



Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a mark of respect.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) released the following statement on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“For one night, let us just focus on the career of this remarkable woman; her courage, her grace, her tenacity, her dignity, and her contribution to the law. Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented the best in our country.”

Senator Jack Reed

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a courageous, compassionate, and inspirational patriot and legal pioneer. The Supreme Court and the nation have lost an extraordinary and principled jurist. Posted by Senator Jack Reed on Friday, September 18, 2020

Congressman David Cicilline

Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life fighting for all those who have been left out and left behind in our country, especially women. As one of the founders of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU, she worked relentlessly to strike down laws that discriminated against women in this country.

As a Supreme Court Justice, she stood steadfast over the past 30 years against right-wing activists who would take away the rights of women to make their own health care decisions. In her later years on the bench, she refused to back down in the face of corporate special interests, fought conservative efforts to gut the Voting Rights Act, and helped move the cause of LGTBQ Americans closer towards full equality. Her death this evening is a loss for our entire country.

In February 2016, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, Mitch McConnell said, ‘The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.’

Justice Ginsburg evidently agreed with this sentiment. In her final days, she dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’

We should honor her dying wishes. As we mourn this giant of American jurisprudence, the Senate should wait to fill this vacancy until the American people have selected the next president.

Congressman Jim Langevin

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a fearless trailblazer and a fierce champion of equality who inspired millions through her intellect, grace, and passion. Notorious for her devotion to creating a more just world, she opened doors and shattered ceilings throughout her storied career.

I express my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues, and to all Americans who mourn her passing. Today marks a truly solemn day for our nation as we reflect on the loss of a legal giant whose tireless work in the highest court in the land made our society better for all. To honor her legacy, we must commit ourselves to preserving the democracy and the freedoms she devoted her life to protecting.

Justice Ginsburg once said: ‘I would like to be remembered as someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability.’ Without doubt, she will be remembered – for her courage, for her integrity, and for her work standing up for those whom society had cast to the margins. Rest in peace to an American hero who has forever left her mark on the soul and heart of our nation.