Rhode Island was among the states that New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut added to their travel advisory list on Tuesday.

Anyone headed from Rhode Island to those states will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving.

The news comes on the same day that Rhode Island reported 92 new positive cases (1.7% percent positive prior day/5,347 tests prior day), 2 new fatalities, and 82 hospitalizations.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut add states to their travel advisory lists if new daily cases hit 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average, or a 10% test positivity rate. While all three states work off the same list of states, each has different enforcement rules and exemptions.

