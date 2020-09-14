Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend today announced that she will host her 32nd “Talks with Terri” this Wednesday, September 16th starting at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The topic of discussion will be on local pedestrian and bike safety as it relates to the proposed Portsmouth Green and Complete Street Ordinance.

“Join me to learn about Green and Complete Streets with my special quests Daniela Abbott, Portsmouth Town Councilor and CJ Opperthauser of Grow Smart,” Cortvriend writes in the event announcement.

- Advertisement -

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive a zoom link to participate.

To register: https://forms.gle/EWVTf1vkGr91fHTX6

Rep Cortvriend asks participants to bring their questions and a cup of coffee or tea and join in the conversation. Questions may also be submitted in advance during registration.