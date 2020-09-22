The Preservation Society of Newport County announced today that Newport County residents and employees of Newport County hospitality businesses will be admitted for free to the Newport Mansions on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, September 26-28.

This Newport County/Hospitality Days offer allows free admission to The Breakers and The Elms, along with their landscapes and gardens, as well as Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth and the newly opened “Becoming Vanderbilt” exhibition at Rosecliff. (The exhibition will not be open on Monday.)

“Residents of our local communities support us in many ways, and this is an opportunity to thank them and to remind ourselves that we’re all in this together,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County in a press release, which owns and operates the Newport Mansions. “We have worked hard to keep some of our historic house museums open during the pandemic and to protect our visitors and employees, and we want people who live here to share in the experience for free.”

The offer is for residents of Newport, Jamestown, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton, as well as military personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport. They are asked to bring proof of residency or Naval Station ID.

Hospitality industry employees who work within the county are asked to show proof of where they work to receive free admission on the above days.

For more info, visit www.newportmansions.org.