Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Providence, RI -Grammy Award-winning artist Suzanne Vega releases her latest album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories (Amanuensis/Cooking Vinyl) today and is celebrating the release of her album with a livestreaming concert, held at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 9P EST. Tickets are $20, plus a $4 handling fee($24 total). Tickets can be purchased via the following link: https://go.seated.com/events/40269c3d-1d65-4c00-8800-29d7003e9f4b?r=ProvidenceArts
Vega will perform with a full band with a setlist that spans her album’s New York-centric repertoire. New York Songs and Stories was recorded in early 2019 and includes familiar songs like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner,” and deep cuts from her catalog including “Frank and Ava” and “Ludlow Street.” Vega also performs “New York Is My Destination” from Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, Vega’s album from her one-woman play about the Southern Gothic novelist Carson McCullers.
Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known venues. Known for performances that convey deep emotion, Vega’s distinctive, “clear, unwavering voice” (Rolling Stone) has been described as “a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper” by The Washington Post, with NPR Music noting that she “has been making vital, inventive music” throughout the course of her decades-long career.
Free To Read. Not Free To Produce.
What’s Up Newp is funded by businesses that choose to advertise with us and readers who choose to support us. 60-70% of our annual revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.