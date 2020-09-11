Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Providence, RI -Grammy Award-winning artist Suzanne Vega releases her latest album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories (Amanuensis/Cooking Vinyl) today and is celebrating the release of her album with a livestreaming concert, held at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 9P EST. Tickets are $20, plus a $4 handling fee($24 total). Tickets can be purchased via the following link: https://go.seated.com/events/40269c3d-1d65-4c00-8800-29d7003e9f4b?r=ProvidenceArts

Vega will perform with a full band with a setlist that spans her album’s New York-centric repertoire. New York Songs and Stories was recorded in early 2019 and includes familiar songs like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner,” and deep cuts from her catalog including “Frank and Ava” and “Ludlow Street.” Vega also performs “New York Is My Destination” from Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, Vega’s album from her one-woman play about the Southern Gothic novelist Carson McCullers.

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known venues. Known for performances that convey deep emotion, Vega’s distinctive, “clear, unwavering voice” (Rolling Stone) has been described as “a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper” by The Washington Post, with NPR Music noting that she “has been making vital, inventive music” throughout the course of her decades-long career.