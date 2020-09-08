💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, National Grid Gas will again be conducting required maintenance on the natural gas line on Bellevue Ave at John Street, according to Newport Police Department.

Southbound traffic will remain normal. Bellevue Ave will be closed

northbound at 9 am beginning at Memorial Blvd to Prospect Hill Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured westbound on Memorial Blvd to Spring Street and Americas Cup Ave. All homes and businesses will remain accessible.

Police officers will be onsite to facilitate the flow of traffic.